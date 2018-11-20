13 things people say were a huge waste of money

caption These Redditors felt as if they wasted their money. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

You live and you learn, and sometimes you realize that splurges you thought would be worth it, turn out to be a huge waste of money. These Redditors shared some of the things they have wasted money on over the years, and they are truly relatable.

Some feel that buying a car instead of leasing is waste of money.

caption “Now I lease a car, and it feels like all the cars I bought were a total waste.” source vadimguzhva/ iStock

“Buying cars has always led to piles of unexpected expense, and the headache of constant repairs. Now I lease a car, and it feels like all the cars I bought were a total waste. I was driving old beaters with no features that were probably unsafe, and in the long run it wasn’t any cheaper than leasing something brand new and shiny and decked out that I never have to think about repairing.” – Anonymous Redditor

Some wish they’d just packed a lunch instead.

caption “I probably spent $4 – $6 there most days because I was too lazy to make lunch.” source Zinkevych/ iStock

“Eating out every day. We had a market in the lunchroom where I worked my summer job. I probably spent $4 – $6 there most days because I was too lazy to make lunch. I was making just over minimum wage, which was about $10/hr. I guess they got a lot of their money back from me.” – Redditor CardboardConnoisseur

To some, a class ring is a waste of money.

caption “A few hundred bucks for a personalized ring I wore maybe once.” source AnitaPatterson/ iStock

“[I regret buying] my class ring from high school. A few hundred bucks for a personalized ring I wore maybe once.” – Redditor brookelovesunicorns

Getting roped into a timeshare is a huge regret for some.

caption “Upon getting home and logging on to the world wide web to see what we had just bought into, I noticed the first page on Google said, ‘THIS IS A SCAM DO NOT GO.'” source grinvalds/iStock

“A timeshare [was the biggest waste of money]. My future husband had gotten a letter in the mail saying we won something and to come and claim our prize. I was 18, felt like I knew it was a scam, but he wanted to at least see what we won. We went and sat through the entire two-hour sales pitch. They then divided the group and you sat down at the table to hear how much it was be to sign in. She sat down and said, $22k. I almost spit out my drink and said, ‘Absolutely not.’ Then she said, ‘be right back.'”

“She came back to the table and was only whispering and said, ‘I can only do this for you all since you are military and I can only do this today. $6k. That’s the best I can do.’ So we signed up. (before having a smartphone, mind you) Upon getting home and logging on to the world wide web to see what we had just bought into, I noticed the first page on Google said, ‘THIS IS A SCAM DO NOT GO.’ My heart sank. There were 432 people trying to sell their timeshare for as low as $1 just to get out of the thing. Worst regret ever.” – Redditor cocofoshosho12

Some realize that slippery silk bedding is a big waste of money.

caption “It’s slippery and my pillows keep sliding right off the bed.” source sonia62/ iStock

“[My] silk bed set was soft and luxurious feeling in the store when I ran my hands across the display. It was a little more than I planned on spending for a new set but I needed this one, and now I must lay in the bed I have made. It’s slippery and my pillows keep sliding right off the bed.” – Redditor aprillian

Buying expensive coffee turned out to be a waste of money for some.

caption “The pumpkin spice latte I can get at my local gas station for $1.50 is so much better.” source YakobchukOlena/ iStock

“[I wasted money on] coffeehouse pumpkin spice lattes before I discovered that the pumpkin spice latte I can get at my local gas station for $1.50 is so much better.” – Redditor brideofdracula

Some regret all the money they spent going to college.

caption “I hated it and needed to do something more hands on that didn’t even require a degree.” source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

“I spent hours studying and tons of money going to university just to realize I hated it and needed to do something more hands on that didn’t even require a degree.” – Redditor CosmicRave

Expensive orthodonture turned out to be a waste for some.

caption “I’m five months in (out of nine months), and I saw her today and the progress really isn’t there.” source PavelSm/ iStock

“I spent thousands of dollars restoring my teeth to great condition. My dentist then recommended clear aligners to fix my front teeth that flared out and have a lot of spacing. She told me that they would help me so much, and that my teeth would be awesome. I’m five months in (out of nine months), and I saw her today and the progress really isn’t there. She just told me that my progress won’t be that great and we’re going to have to use crowns/veneers to fill in the space that the aligners can’t. I’m really frustrated now. I’ve spent so much money and it just seems like a waste.” – Redditor skeetsfish

Some have wasted too much money on online games.

caption “Being a busy college student, I haven’t played most of them.” source Tero Vesalainen/ iStock

“[I wasted] hundreds of dollars on online games. Being a busy college student, I haven’t played most of them. I rather get the money back and just focus on my college life.” – Anonymous Redditor

Payday end up being a huge waste of money for some.

caption “Took 20 weeks to pay it off.” source Natee Meepian/ iStock

“My first payday loan was $700. When my checks would come in, I had other bills I needed to pay first and just paid interest. I paid this loan off finally after 14 weeks. Total of $980 in interest. After that loan was paid I needed some more cash for bills a few months later. $1,000 payday loan. Again, when my checks came in, other bills had to be paid. Took 20 weeks to pay it off. $2,050 paid in interest. Total of $3,030 paid in interest for a $1,700 dollar loan.

I would have been better off paying every single bill late and just paying a late fee. I felt desperate at the time but getting those loans did not help. I have a lot of shame around money and took these loans so I wouldn’t have to call those I owed and tell them I had to pay late. $3,030 down the drain to save myself from a few moments of embarrassment.” Redditor DarkNipplesUnited

Some wasted too much money on their college meal plan.

caption “It’s like $8,000 per year for the cheapest plan, and I never use the whole thing in a week.” source BaderElbert/ iStock

“I’m required to have a meal plan at my college. It’s like $8,000 per year for the cheapest plan, and I never use the whole thing in a week. Next year I’ll finally be able to get off of it, but by then I’ll have spent $16,000 on terrible food.” – Redditor Arkazex

Smoking is a big expense and a waste of money for some.

caption “I wasted an awful lot of money on a very bad addiction.” source Mesk Photography/Shutterstock

“When I quit smoking, the brand I smoked was $12 a pack. I smoked about half a pack a day. I wasted an awful lot of money on a very bad addiction.” – Redditor BitOCrumpet

Some feel pressured to waste money on a friend’s MLM business.

caption “Now I’m stuck with this low quality clutch purse that is not worth the money I spent.” source Rawpixel/ iStock

“A girl I went to high school with [has a direct sales/MLM business.] I’ve been under a bit of pressure to purchase something from her – I’m the last in our circle not to. In my opinion it’s low quality, high price, and not my style at all. I decided I would get a purse or bag, but my $50 clutch turned into $71 with tax and shipping! Not even with a strap, because it was $34 extra!

I’m frugal with my money. I turned down buying a higher quality full leather bag because I wasn’t sure if I was in love with it. Now I’m stuck with this low quality clutch purse that is not worth the money I spent. I wish I could have said ‘no’ but now I’m stuck. I love my friends, but wish I wasn’t pressured into supporting their businesses. What a waste.” – Redditor WestPirate

