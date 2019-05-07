Uno just announced you can’t stack Draw 4 or Draw 2 cards – and the Internet is shook

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

We’ve been doing it all wrong.
Twitter/realUNOgame

People worldwide are reeling after popular card game Uno dropped a bomb on all our childhoods on Saturday (May 4): it announced that the punishing “Draw four” and “Draw two” cards cannot be stacked, possibly making hundreds of players reconsider every loss they’ve ever suffered in the game.

Uno’s Facebook account posted a clarification on how to use the cards, which are used to make the next player add either two or four cards to their hand from a deck, slowing down their goal of reaching zero cards.

Over the years, players have interpreted this rule to mean that they can avoid drawing cards if they can add another “Draw four” or “Draw two” on top of the original one, creating a chain.

This also means whichever poor soul does not have a “Draw” card in their hand must draw the combined value of the chain, which could be anything from four cards to an extreme 32 cards.

But according to Uno, we’ve been doing it all wrong.

If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw four and your turn is skipped,” it said on Facebook. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person draw six.”

We know you’ve tried it,” it added cheekily.

The post has since been shared 68,000 times on Facebook and 18,000 times on Twitter, with shook users leaving thousands of emotional comments.

Many tried to work around the revelation by citing Uno’s house rules clause, which allows players to decide on a set of their own rules instead of using official rules.

Some tried to claim that Uno’s phrasing meant Draw two cards could be stacked, just not mixed with Draw four cards – but were quickly shut down.

And some just outright refused to acknowledge Uno’s official rules, fully intending to go on stacking those +2s.

Read also: 