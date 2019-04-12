A new book will take you behind the scenes of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and it’s perfect for hardcore fans

caption Kim Renfro is the author of the coming “Unofficial Guide to Game of Thrones.” source Atria Books/Simon & Schuster/Sydney Kramer

“Game of Thrones” may be coming to an end, but fans still have more to look forward to in a new behind-the-scenes book.

INSIDER’s entertainment correspondent Kim Renfro is writing “The Unofficial Guide to ‘Game of Thrones,'” a fan guide to everything people want to know about the HBO series from Atria, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

“Spanning every episode across all eight seasons, I’ve dived deep into how the show was made, why it became such a phenomenon and explored every detail a fan would want to know,” Renfro told INSIDER. “My hope is that whether someone has watched the show a dozen times or is just getting into it for the first time, the book will help them understand more about what makes ‘Game of Thrones’ so special.”

The book, which will be released October 8 and can now be pre-ordered for $19.99, will feature chapters on everything from the costumes to the score and highlight details viewers may have missed through the show’s eight seasons.

caption “The Unofficial Guide to Game of Thrones” will be out October 8. source Simon & Schuster

As an entertainment correspondent, Renfro has covered the show’s premieres, analyzed key details in scenes, broken down characters’ histories, and interviewed the cast, directors, and crew.

For Renfro, writing about “Game of Thrones” isn’t just a job, it’s the reason she writes at all.

When Renfro first joined Insider Inc. in 2014, she was hired as an office assistant. In her personal life, she was obsessed with both the HBO drama and the book series it’s based on, George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

That passion didn’t go unnoticed. An editor asked if she’d like to start writing about the series and it soon became her job.

“I loved bridging the information gap between people who watched the show and had read the books,” Renfro said. “Now, almost four years later, I’m a full-time reporter and ‘Game of Thrones’ is my main beat. I want to share my passion for ‘Game of Thrones’ and make other people feel that rush of knowing more about this show we all love. The show has changed my life, literally. The least I can do is give back to this community of fans with this book and hopefully enrich their experience of the show, too.”

caption “The Unofficial Guide to Game of Thrones” features original artwork by Devin Elle Kurtz. source “Unofficial Guide to Game of Thrones”/Atria Books/Simon & Schuster

“For years now, we’ve been bursting with pride, being able to call Kim Renfro an INSIDER writer,” Insider Inc.’s Global Editor-in-Chief Nich Carlson told us. “I’m thrilled our readers and the rest of the world will have the chance to buy this book and soak themselves in her genius.”

Renfro’s knowledge of and love for the series made her the ideal writer for this companion book, Atria Executive Editor Matthew Benjamin told INSIDER.

“Kim is my favorite sort of author – an expert as well as a super fan,” he said. “We are very excited to be working with her on ‘The Unofficial Guide to “Game of Thrones.”‘ It’s the perfect book to look back at all you may have missed or to jump-start you on a second viewing of the whole series.”

Since the drama first premiered in 2011, it has grown into a global phenomenon. Millions of people tune in to watch the show each week and is regularly one of the most-pirated shows. It launched the careers of some of its young stars, including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and Maisie Williams.

Over the past 10 years ago, fans have devoured countless interviews and behind-the-scenes videos trying to learn as much as possible about the hit show. Renfro has as well. She’s combined that information with her own analysis as a fan to “shed new light on the themes, storylines, character development, the meaning of the finale, and what fans can expect next.”

“Writing this book is truly an honor,” Renfro said. “I’m both humbled to have been granted the opportunity, but also really proud of myself and how far I’ve come since I first started writing about ‘Game of Thrones.’ I can’t wait for people to read it, and to bring a bit of the joy the show has given me into other people’s lives.”

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Pre-order “The Unofficial Guide to ‘Game of Thrones'” now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or IndieBound for $19.99.