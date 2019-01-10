UnPAY Clinches Outstanding Cross-border e-Commerce Financial Services Enterprise Award

SHENZHEN, CHINA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 January 2019 – UNPay, the global one-stop fintech open platform provider, announced today that it has clinched the Outstanding Cross-border e-Commerce Financial Services Enterprise Award, hosted by The Shenzhen Cross-border e-Commerce Association. Held in Shenzhen on 7 January, the theme of this year’s award, shines the spotlight on “open trade and breakthrough”. As one of the main driving forces in e-commerce, cross border trade is key to the success of online sellers around the world.

Since its inception in June 2017, UnPAY, which was appointed as the vice president of the association, has been actively promoting the transformation of the cross-border e-commerce industry by helping Chinese companies venture and expand overseas. For its commitment and efforts to the industry, UnPAY was awarded the Outstanding Cross-border E-Commerce Financial Services Enterprise Award. Other recipients of the esteemed award included internationally-renowned financial institutions and fintech companies such as China Construction Bank, Ping An Bank, Paypal, Payoneer and WorldFirst.

UnPay’s one-stop cross-border financial service platform for Chinese cross-border e-commerce sellers was officially launched in 2018. With its secure platform and superior payment experience, UnPAY has garnered the recognition of the online sellers in China. In addition, UnPAY’s rapid establishment and expansion of its financial service network globally, has been lauded and favoured by both governments and financial institutions around the world.

Just two months ago, UnPAY was appointed by Yiwu’s government officials to develop the city of Yiwu into the leading cross-border financial centre in China. It has also reached strategic agreements with the Middle East, Africa and Europe to help develop their payment infrastructures.

Close to a thousand participants attended the conference and award ceremony to share the pain points in the cross-border financial sector and the huge potential of emerging markets. Participants included representatives from e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Shoppe, Jollychic, as well as established traditional sellers like Globalegrow and Tomtop.

“The millennials today are not able to witness the prosperity that the Silk Road brought to the world, but in this internet era, we are building a flatter and more open world trade map through modern logistics and financial technology. As a financial service provider, we are committed to providing a superior payment experience for online sellers through the continuous enhancement of our products and services,” expressed Mr Kenny Li, General Manager of UnPAY’s cross-border business unit.



