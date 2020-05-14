‘I should have stopped them’: An unsigned note was left at the memorial site of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

An anonymous note reading, “I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry,” was left at a memorial site for Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot while on a jog in Georgia in February.

The note is not signed and it’s unclear when it was left at the memorial.

Lawyers for Arbery’s family told News4Jax they want to speak with the person who wrote the note.

An anonymous note was reportedly left at a memorial marking the place in Georgia where jogger Ahmaud Arbery was killed, and the family wants to know who wrote it.

The card was seen by News4Jax’s Jenese Harris while covering the case on Tuesday. Her colleague, Kelly Wiley, later posted an image of it on Twitter.

“Ahmaud – I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry,” the letter reads.

It was not signed, and it is unclear when the note was left at the memorial in Satilla Shores, Georgia, near Brunswick.

Lawyers representing Arbery’s family said in a statement to News4Jax that they were “very interested” in finding the person who left the note, calling it “heartfelt.”

“They feel great sympathy for the person who wrote that note and would like to speak with them to determine what they knew or what they saw,” the attorneys said in a statement.

“If that person would like to confidentially come forward and communicate with the family, they can contact the legal team or reach out directly to Mr. Arbery’s family,” the statement continued.

S. Lee Merritt, one of the family’s lawyers, asked for help on Twitter in finding the person who wrote the card.

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot on February 23 while out for a jog. The incident was captured on video by a witness and was widely shared on social media.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested in connection with the shooting on May 7, nearly two months after Arbery’s death. They’ve been charged with murder and aggravated assault.