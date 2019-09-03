Sending unsolicited dick pics is now illegal in Texas, and could result in a $500 fine

caption Sending unsolicited lewd nudes is sexual harassment. source Lolostock/Shutterstock

Sending unsolicited dick pics is now illegal in Texas.

Anyone who does so could be landed with a $500 fine, Fox reports.

The new law has come into force following a campaign by feminist dating app Bumble, whose headquarters are in Austin, Texas.

Sending an unsolicited dick pic could now land you with a $500 fine and a criminal record – if you’re in Texas.

The state has introduced a new law that means sending someone a nude lewd to which they didn’t consent, whether on a dating app, messenger, or even AirDrop, is now illegal.

As of Saturday, electronic transmission of sexually explicit images or video is considered a Class C misdemeanor, resulting in a fine of up to $500, Fox News reports.

The law has come into play following a campaign by female-focused dating app Bumble, whose headquarters are in Austin, Texas, in collaboration with state Rep. Morgan Meyer of Dallas.

According to Fox, Meyer said: “They had a number of people who were using the app complaining about the sending of these images and they quickly realized there was no recourse.

“There was nothing that could be done. It wasn’t a criminal offense – although it was definitely digital sexual harassment.”

Most millennial women have received an unwanted dick pic

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd originally got in touch with Morgan with the proposal.

“I’d been hearing about this issue for years from girlfriends and coworkers who would walk through public places and get lewd photos AirDropped onto their phones and even from a close family friend who was just a teenager when she got her first unsolicited photo from a boy her age,” Wolfe Herd wrote for Cosmopolitan in April 2019, citing the figure that 78% of millennial women have received an unwanted dick pic.

“I hated that there was no real accountability, and that this digital world we spend all our time in is basically a society with no rules.”

Wolfe Herd explained that Bumble started working with lobbyists and state reps in Texas to make a change.

And that change has now come into action.

Texas isn’t the first state to introduce laws around the issue: in South Carolina, it’s against the law to send any sort of unsolicited lewd content, Fox reported.

In New York, similar legislation has been proposed to make so-called cyber-flashing illegal, the New York Times reports.

