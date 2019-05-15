‘Avengers: Endgame’ used never-before-seen footage from ‘Thor: The Dark World’ for a key time-travel sequence, including Natalie Portman’s appearance

caption “Thor: The Dark World.” source Disney

Warning: Spoilers below if you have not seen “Avengers: Endgame.”

In “Endgame,” Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) time-travel to Asgard during the events of the 2013 movie “Thor: The Dark World” to retrieve an Infinity Stone.

In the process, they sneak past Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) makes a cameo.

Jeffrey Ford, an “Endgame” coeditor, told Business Insider that in both instances, unused footage from “The Dark World” was used.

“The shot of Loki throwing his cup in the cell and Thor and Rocket sneak past him in the background, that’s a piece of digital negative taken from the dailies of ‘The Dark World’ that we repurposed,” Ford said. “The same for the scene of Natalie Portman.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It turns out Natalie Portman didn’t have to set foot on the “Avengers: Endgame” set to be a part of one of the biggest box-office hits of all time.

Portman reprised her role as the astrophysicist Jane Foster from the first two “Thor” movies very briefly in “Endgame,” when Thor and Rocket go back in time to retrieve the Aether Infinity Stone.

The two Avengers’ time-travel journey brings them to Asgard at the same time Foster (Portman) is on the planet during the events of 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.”

In one scene, we see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) sneak past Loki (Tom Hiddleston) while he’s a prisoner in a cell. Later, we see a shot of Foster before Rocket gets the Aether out of her off camera. (Earlier in “The Dark World,” Foster was infected by the Aether.)

caption Tom Hiddleston as Loki in “Thor: The Dark World.” source Disney

According to Jeffrey Ford, an “Endgame” coeditor, both shots were from unused footage from “The Dark World.”

“The shot of Loki throwing his cup in the cell and Thor and Rocket sneak past him in the background, that’s a piece of digital negative taken from the dailies of ‘The Dark World’ that we repurposed,” Ford told Business Insider. “The same for the scene of Natalie Portman.”

Read more: “Avengers: Endgame” editor reveals how Black Widow’s huge scene was dramatically changed

The “Endgame” codirector Anthony Russo said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Portman did “a little bit of voice-over when she’s talking in the distance,” but that was the only thing she had to do for the movie. Heck, the line is so brief and faintly placed in the background that it wouldn’t be a shock if she didn’t have to show up to the edit suite to do it. She might have just delivered the line on her phone and sent it to the team.

“Avengers: Endgame” is playing in theaters.