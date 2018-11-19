17 wild job titles companies are using to attract millennials

caption Are you an engineer or an “innovation alchemist?” source Mikhail Goldenkov/Strelka Institute

“Rock star” and “ninja” are becoming increasingly common job titles.

Companies across America are bidding farewell to terms like “associate” and introducing ones like “evangelist” as a way of attracting younger employees.

We looked at job postings around the country and found 17 of the most unusual titles – and what the job actually entails.

Jobs with “guru,” “ninja,” and “magician” in the title used to just apply to, well, actual gurus, ninjas, and magicians.

Then along came tech companies like SCVNGR, where the chief operating officer had the job title of “Chief Rockstar.”

Now, more traditional companies are starting to pick up on these wild job titles to brand themselves as forward-thinking and recruit millennials.

Take Fidelity Investments, who is seeking a “customer relationship advocate” in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 72-year-old company notes in the job posting, “Yes, we are in financial services, but not in the competitive and old-fashioned way you might be thinking.”

We looked at job postings around the country at companies big and small to find the zestiest job titles. Here are the 17 most unusual openings, and what each role actually does.

Full stack magician

Company: Influence Health

Location: Atlanta

Job description: “Write well-designed, maintainable, and testable code. Review requirements and architect suitable solutions. Estimate the complexity and cost of alternative solutions.”

Data storyteller

Company: Panoply.io

Location: San Francisco

Job description: “Share how data is transforming the world through video. Use news, current events and creative stories to create short, entertaining, online videos.”

Data guru

Company: Magna International

Location: Troy, Michigan

Job description: “The person in this position will lead data and AI activities at Corporate R&D and propagate to business groups.”

Legal ninja

Company: Palantir

Location: Palo Alto, California

Job description: “You’ll provide sage advice on a range of legal issues, from negotiating commercial agreements with Fortune Global 500 companies to working on regulatory, data privacy, and employment issues.”

People operations generalist

Company: JUUL Labs

Location: San Francisco

Job description: “Manage and improve key HR tools and processes to keep our organization running smoothly.”

Conversion optimization wrangler

Company: MathWorks

Location: Natick, Massachusetts

Job description: “The website optimization analyst will be responsible for conducting tests, analyze performance to measure customer experience enhancements (features, functionalities, and campaigns), and support the evolution of the testing and optimization program.”

Tax wrangler

Company: Automattic

Location: San Francisco

Job description: “We design and implement tax policies and procedures for a SaaS business with millions of subscribers in over 200 countries. We work with tax authorities in the U.S. and other countries around the world.”

Customer relationship advocate

Company: Fidelity Investments

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Job description: “We offer an industry-leading, paid development program that will prepare you to engage with customers while obtaining your Series 7 and 63 licenses where you will learn all about the financial services industry products.”

Happiness manager

Company: Oh My Green

Location: New York City

Job description: “Manage a budget and collaborate on fiscal strategy. Corporate customer account management for tech start-ups like Clever, Cruise, Lyft, Apple, Giphy, Slack, and more.”

Innovation alchemist

Company: USALLIANCE

Location: Woburn, Massachusetts

Job description: “Redefine and conceptualize, design, develop and maintain code solutions for business software applications.”

Customer service ninja

Company: ezCater

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Job description: “Manage orders from start to finish, respond to inquiries, maintain a 94% “insanely helpful” quality score, and problem-solve with customers and catering partners throughout the lifecycle of an order.”

People partner

Company: Sonos

Location: Boston

Job description: “Drive people strategy and alignment for the function. Have the pulse and hold up the mirror with a quantitative and qualitative view of how we’re doing.”

Workstation evangelist

Company: HP

Location: Kansas City

Job description: “Seek out new opportunities and expands and enhances existing opportunities to build and manage the pipeline in specialty area. Maintain knowledge of competitors in account to strategically position HP’s products and services better.”

Director of storytelling

Company: Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Location: Chicago

Job description: “Leads development of editorial strategy, vision and “newsroom” process for the BCBS System that effectively articulates the BCBS national story for a variety of audiences.”

Time ninja

Company: Chewy

Location: Sparks, Nevada

Job description: “This position is responsible for providing support and analysis on issues, reports and trends from the time and attendance tools.”

Happiness engineer

Company: Automattic

Location: San Francisco

Job description: “Being an active member of a global team that provides 24/7 support via live chat, tickets, forums, and one-on-one screenshare sessions.”

Rockstar copywriter

Company: Workhoppers

Location: New York City

Job description: “Ghostwrite articles and social media posts for the CEO discussing industry best practices and the current corporate and marketing landscape.”

