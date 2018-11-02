20 delicious alternatives to traditional wedding cake

caption There are lots of alternative options. source CW

A lot goes into planning a wedding, from picking out a dress to selecting a venue. When it comes to choosing a cake for the cutting ceremony, brides and grooms shouldn’t feel confined to a traditional white tiered confection.

Keep reading for 20 wedding cake alternatives, from crepe cakes to s’mores bars.

Ice cream cakes are a crowd-pleaser.

caption Combine two great things — ice cream and cake. source Flickr/Debs (ò‿ó)♪

Everyone loves ice cream. While some couples might opt for a sundae bar or rent an ice cream cart, you can go all out with this cold, sweet treat by making it the centerpiece of the cutting ceremony.

Crepe cakes can make a playful addition to your wedding.

caption This sticks to the tradition of cake, but adds a twist. source Joy/Flickr

Lady M Confections, a New York City-based chain of cafes or “boutiques” specializing in Japanese-style desserts, popularized the mille crêpe cake (“mille” is French for “a thousand”).

This layered treat comprising a stack of 20 thin, French pancakes can make a playful addition to any wedding.

Brunch-lovers will go wild for waffle “cakes.”

caption Recreate brunch with this “cake”. source Probuxtor/ iStock

Leslie Knope would approve of the waffle “cake.” This brunch-inspired dessert, made by stacking waffle upon waffle, is often bedecked with fresh fruit and whipped cream.

Cookie cakes are more decadent than the store-bought version you remember.

caption If cookies are more your speed, you can make them wedding-worthy. source Facebook/Fatty Cakes

When you picture a cookie cake, you probably envision the flat, oversized store-bought variety with a scrawled frosting message.

Bakeries like FattyCakesNY ― which started in Brooklyn, New York, but is now based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ― are here to open your mind about the potential of cookie-based confections.

The bakery’s founder, Jennifer Taylor-Miller, crafts imaginative, towering cakes made from layers of cookies (flavors range from chocolate chip to red velvet), which get spread with decadent frostings. For a finishing touch, the cakes are decked out with treats like glazed donuts and M&Ms.

Cake pops are a fun-sized alternative.

caption Cake pops are a basically bite-sized cakes. source Shutterstock

If the idea of a whole cake is intimidating, you could opt for cake pops instead. The petite treats, sold everywhere from Starbucks to your local bakery, are a fun-sized alternative to a standard tiered wedding cake.

For those unwilling to break with tradition entirely, you can even make pops that resemble “just married” cake toppers.

For a quirky dessert, opt for a donut tower.

caption There are lots of ways to use donuts at the wedding. source Brad Gleenlee/ Flickr

Some may find the donut trend at weddings too quirky. However, those with a Homer-like devotion to the round confections can spring for a donut tower or even a donut wall.

Cupcake towers are elegant ― and make dessert a cinch to distribute.

caption Don’t waste time cutting the cake. source Clever Cupcake/ Flickr

Cupcakes make it easy to portion out dessert during the cutting ceremony ― and a tiered stack of them can look even more elegant than a traditional cake.

Pies are a comforting option.

caption Pie is an alternative and comforting outfit. source Shutterstock

Whether you’re southern or southern at heart, there’s no dessert quite as comforting as a homemade pie. This option is also great if you and your partner can’t decide on a flavor, since you could serve a panoply of options, from peach to Boston cream.

If you’re feeling chic, try a macaron cake.

caption This is luxurious. source Ruth Hartnup

For a chic, multi-hued dessert, you can serve a macaron cake.

Whoopie pies are a nostalgic substitute.

caption A sweet taste of nostalgia. source Chococoa Baking Co.

For those that have memories of opening their lunchbox to find a whoopie pie packed with their sandwich, this black and white treat could make a nostalgic substitute for a traditional cake.

Jarred cakes prove that anything is cuter in a Mason jar.

caption Cakes in jars are perfect for a rustic themed wedding. source AlexPro9500/ iStock

Anything is cuter when it’s served in a jar, cakes included. Whether you want a dessert to match the vibe of a rustic wedding or hopped on the jarred food bandwagon, this is a fun alternative to a full-sized cake. Strawberry shortcakes are one of the most popular varieties.

Wedding cookies take the mini trend to the next level.

caption Wedding cookies are the new trend. source igor_kell/ iStock

Take the mini-trend to the next level by serving cookies decorated to resemble wedding cakes.

Rice Krispie cakes add a whimsical touch.

caption This is a more whimsical option. source Shutterstock

Another option that takes a cue from your childhood, Rice Krispie cakes can add a whimsical touch to the cutting ceremony.

Cheese “cakes” are a savory dessert option.

caption If you love cheese, embrace that. source Jeremy Keith / Flickr

Make like Liz Lemon from “30 Rock” and get your night cheese on by serving a “cake” made from stacked wheels of artisan cheese.

Bundt cakes are a ring-shaped, sophisticated alternative.

caption This is also a sophisticated option. source Shutterstock

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” introduced those previously unfamiliar with the ring-shaped cake to the wonder of the bundt, which makes a sophisticated alternative.

Dessert tables are an excellent alternative for the indecisive.

caption Why not just have it all? source Igor Ovsyannykov/Unsplash

Dessert tables are the ultimate alternative for the indecisive. Instead of settling for one treat over another, cake pops, donuts, and other sweets can exist in sugary harmony.

Meringue cakes are a lighter option.

caption All the sugar, but lighter. source Shutterstock

For a lighter option, swap dense wedding cake for a meringue-based confection.

Individual fruit salads are a carb-free alternative.

caption Eliminate carbs with this option. source Shutterstock

If you want to cut carbs out of your dessert ceremony altogether, individual fruit salads are a healthy yet festive alternative.

S’mores bars are a great DIY dessert option.

caption S’mores are a great option, in any form. source Caviar

If you’re the DIY type, a s’mores bar could be the perfect alternative. Not only are s’mores tasty ― they’re a joy to assemble.

Truffle towers will appease those who love chocolate.

caption Make it all about the chocolate. source KucherAV/ iStock

A truffle tower is the ultimate wedding dessert for those who love all things chocolate.

