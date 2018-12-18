Delivery workers across the US are finding free food and drinks on shoppers’ doorsteps

caption Workers for UPS, FedEx, USPS, and Amazon are finding surprises on their delivery routes. source Kerry Riley

Delivery workers for UPS, FedEx, USPS, and Amazon have been finding free food, drinks, and messages of appreciation on their delivery routes this holiday season.

Dozens of people have posted pictures online of gift baskets and letters from customers.

“I was surprised that someone actually cares about the people who deliver their packages,” said Amy Soria, who delivers packages for Amazon.

Laura Benamor said she had found gift baskets offering snacks outside two homes while accompanying her husband on his Amazon Flex delivery routes in Hartland, Michigan, over the past couple of weeks.

“We are working at a steady pace and often don’t take time to stop for a break,” she told Business Insider. “So when we came upon those peanut-butter crackers and candy, it was a nice surprise.”

caption Amy Soria found these snacks on her Amazon delivery route. source Amy Soria

Amy Soria, who also delivers packages for Amazon, said she found a pile of snacks and drinks with a message of thanks outside a home in California last week.

Soria and Benamor are not alone. Dozens of photos of gift baskets with snacks and other items for delivery workers have been posted online over the past several weeks.

“It’s sad how shocked and touched I am at the kind gestures of strangers leaving snacks and drinks out for their delivery people,” one person tweeted. “Humanity still exists, just hard to find, but when you do, appreciate it.”

Another person tweeted: “Shoutout to the person who put out snacks, water, and hand warmers for delivery people. This made me smile.”

source Laura Jae

Delivering packages can be grueling work year-round. But the end of the year is especially difficult as the volume of packages skyrockets during the holiday shopping season.

UPS alone said it expected to ship roughly 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, up from 750 million last year.

Here are some photos of gift baskets for delivery workers that were shared online:

It’s sad how shocked and touched I am at the kind gestures of strangers leaving snacks and drinks out for their delivery people. Humanity still exists, just hard to find, but when you do, appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/kZHevGf3sZ — Gillian Jema (@gillianjema) December 3, 2018

shoutout to the person who put out snacks, water, and hand warmers for delivery people. this made me smile, ngl. pic.twitter.com/Rj4wnauK2v — fela coochie (@cadywhompus9) December 6, 2018

Who leaves a basket of snacks and drinks for the delivery folks? @CopWife1950, that's who. Just one example of the little things she does that makes her so special.#CopWife #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/3J5ehY6dfS — Officer Matt (@OfcrMatt) December 13, 2018

A special shout out to all the delivery drivers out there this time of year, especially our delivery drivers here in Kirkland! Cheers to you!

Please enjoy a little snack on us to get you through these long days!#thankyou #deliverydrivers #notricksjust… https://t.co/hE0T0QCbba pic.twitter.com/cG9oOEu7iS — WestcottHomes (@WestcottHomes) December 11, 2018

Don't forget all of your delivery drivers this #Christmas! Every year I put a little treat box out on my mailbox, and they always say how much they love getting a little snack. So many of them are working overtime this season. A small act of kindness goes a long way. pic.twitter.com/YqIZy5WFgc — Diane Auten (@DianeAuten) December 11, 2018

my friends leave snacks on their porch for the hard working delivery people that silently make a lot of our holidays happen. This is legit heroic. You seeing this @JackLinks @cheezit @Ritzcrackers @Oreo? pic.twitter.com/m9jNX1OYqn — Twilight Fauna (@TwilightFauna) November 26, 2018

My mom leaves out snacks for all the delivery workers during the holiday season I mean COME ON HOW AMAZING IS SHE?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/R73ug1dW2M — Maura Partridge (@peartreee) November 26, 2018

Anyone one else absolutely wearing their delivery drivers out this week? I know I am, so I’m trying to say thanks in a small way with some goodies in a basket on the porch. Snacks make everything better!#christmasdeliveries @uspostalservice @fedex @ups #littlethings #sayingthanks pic.twitter.com/lCaInUpZxt — BeverlySextonParrish (@beverlysaid) December 17, 2018

My wife is looking after the delivery men and women of these companies when they deliver to our home @FedEx @USPS @UPS pic.twitter.com/gFJz4iYf0Q — Chris Liner (@Bigblueliner) December 15, 2018

Today on my route a lady had a bowl of snacks & water with a note saying thank you to UPS, Fed Ex & Postal service employees for working long nights in the snow, so thoughtful and made my day ☺️ — Jens (@jensen_esser) December 4, 2018

Day 14: Show some love to your delivery people! They work solo, and they work hard in every kind of weather. Leave a thank-you note and some snacks to spread some joy! ❤️ #bekind #spreadsomejoy #makesomeonesmile pic.twitter.com/SHWllG8NPp — kindnessproject24 (@kindproject24) December 14, 2018