UPS deleted a viral tweet about shredding children’s letters to Santa Claus

UPS deleted a viral tweet about shredding letters addressed to Santa Claus.

On Sunday, the brand tweeted: “If your child addresses a letter to the North Pole, you can leave it with us. We do shredding.”

The tweet had been retweeted close to 5,000 times and liked more than 15,000 times when it was deleted on Monday afternoon.

Over the next day, the tweet quickly went viral, with almost 5,000 retweets and more than 15,000 likes.

Then, at about 2:20 p.m. ET on Monday, the tweet was deleted.

The deletion came after UPS’ tweet prompted backlash and horror on Twitter.

Shredding letters addressed to Santa Claus’ North Pole address is, after all, pretty dark.

Can you also flip off my child and tell him there is no Santa for an additional cost? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 17, 2018

WHO HURT YOU?!? — jenzi (@glassj3n) December 17, 2018

Shredding one dream at a time. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 17, 2018

The person running UPS’ Twitter account also appeared to struggle to distinguish backlash to the tweet from more general issues customers were dealing with.

Sorry to hear that you may be having an issue or frustration with us. We would be glad to help you with your concern. Could you please provide additional details including any tracking numbers, your full address, and phone number in a direct message? Thanks – ^DC https://t.co/ujZPVLwRra — The UPS Store (@TheUPSStore) December 17, 2018

UPS did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the now-deleted tweet.