A UPS employee started a Facebook group for drivers to share pictures of the adorable dogs they meet on their route

caption These two dogs look ready to go on a ride-along. source Photo courtesy of UPS Dogs/ Facebook

UPS driver Sean McCarren started a Facebook group six years ago called “UPS Dogs.”

The group is dedicated to photos of the dogs (and sometimes cats) that UPS drivers meet on their route.

UPS drivers from across the country submit their photos and videos to be featured on the page.

The page has over 1.5 million followers today. You can take a look at it here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Joanna Fantozzi contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.

Sean McCarren started a Facebook group called “UPS Dogs” six years ago.

caption Sean McCarren with one of his furry friends, Reese. source Sean McCarren/ photo courtesy of UPS Dogs

A Facebook group called “UPS Dogs” went viral in 2018. The group, started by 17-year UPS veteran Sean McCarren, features adorable photos of dogs (and sometimes cats) that he and other drivers encounter on their routes.

McCarren got the idea for the page when he realized he had between 50 to 60 photos of dogs on his phone.

“I posted on my regular wall, and everyone was all crazy about it,” he told Insider. “So I decided to just go ahead and make a page.”

The page, which went viral in 2018, has over 1.5 million followers today.

caption This dog made a new friend. source UPS Dogs/Facebook

And the accompanying Instagram page, which McCarren updates less frequently, has 491,000 followers.

“Dogs are really important to people’s families, they are like their son or daughter, so you try to talk to them and treat them as such,” he told Insider.

McCarren gets between 20 to 30 submissions to the page per day.

caption This dog is an honorary UPS member. source UPS Dogs/Facebook

“We have about 30 drivers that post on a regular basis,” Sean McCarren, who started the Facebook group six years ago, told Insider.

He told Insider someone helps him maintain the page, as keeping up with the submissions is like a full-time job.

The Facebook page is updated with posts every few hours, so followers always have fresh dog content.

caption A little one wanted to get in the truck. source UPS Dogs/Facebook

McCarren schedules the posts to go up every two hours or so, which is helpful since he can’t be on his phone when he drives.

As of December 2019, the page was fully scheduled through February.

Apparently, drivers keep boxes of treats in their truck, which is an especially good idea when faced with large groups like this one.

caption Josh Kissell encounters a “big happy family” in Whitingham, Vermont. source Josh Kissell/ Photo courtesy of UPS Dogs

“What’s funny is – ask any delivery driver and they will tell you – dogs just jump up into the vehicle, wanting a biscuit,” McCarren told Insider.

“Sometimes I’ll go through a couple of boxes of treats a week.”

Many dogs will jump directly into the truck.

caption This corgi jumped in driver Sabah Baird’s truck in Monroe, Washington. source Sabah Baird/ Photo courtesy of UPS Dogs

The open door makes for easy access.

McCarren said the posts have gone global, as people submit from all over the world.

caption This dog is excited to see his favorite UPS driver. source UPS Dogs/Facebook

“It’s pure,” McCarren said of its popularity. “I mean, who doesn’t love dogs?”

A lot of these pups take an immediate liking to their UPS driver friends.

caption Malia’s first introduction to her UPS driver friend, Roger. source Roger Line/ Photo courtesy of UPS Dogs

McCarren said he doesn’t have a favorite dog from the page, because they’re all great.

Sometimes a UPS driver will even be greeted by an entire basket filled with puppies.

caption This was the best stop of the day on Sue Whitaker’s route. source Sue Whitaker/ Photo courtesy of UPS Dogs

Even 9-week-old puppies make friends with drivers.

And sometimes, dogs will find their “forever homes” with their UPS drivers.

caption Katie and Leo found a forever friendship thanks to her UPS route. source Katie Newhouser/ Photo courtesy of UPS Dogs

“Leo would always start barking as I pulled into the condo complex,” Katie Newhouser wrote on the UPS Dogs Facebook page of this photo.

“He would always jump into my truck when I stopped. His owner passed away and now he lives with me.”

The UPS corporate office approves of the group, too.

caption UPS approves of the page. source UPS Dogs/Facebook

“Yes, we are aware of that site,” a UPS spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

“It’s a good example of the relationships our employees build with their customers, two- or four-legged,” they said.

Even “newer” residents have love for the UPS guy.

caption Eight-week-old Solar. source Scott Duquette/ Photo courtesy of UPS Dogs

“This is Solar. She’s a new resident on my run at the YMCA in Portland, Maine. She is only 8 weeks old and not yet ready for treats. But soon!”