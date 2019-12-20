A goat snuck onto a UPS truck in North Dakota, and photos of the encounter are going viral as delivery workers share their own hilarious animal sightings

caption The UPS driver Bruce Slette found a goat in the back of his UPS delivery truck. source Twitter/@maria_helen13

Photos of a UPS driver’s encounter with two goats on his delivery route are going viral on social media.

One of the driver’s daughters, Maria Slette, tweeted photos of the encounter on Wednesday, writing: “My dad is a UPS driver in rural North Dakota & today he sent me these photos with no context.”

“My dad has been a UPS driver for over 30 years, so he’s sent us a lot of funny animal photos,” Slette told Business Insider. “Through the years, he’s sent us photos of a miniature horse, lots of dogs, a hairless cat, cows, and now the goats of course.”

Some delivery workers responded with photos of their own animal encounters on the road.

One photo showed a goat standing in the cargo area of the truck among a sea of packages. Another photo showed a goat appearing to climb into the truck.

Slette, 22, told Business Insider that she later called her dad to find out what happened with the goats.

“‘I was delivering several packages to a house, and the owners weren’t home, so I was hauling them into the garage,'” he said, according to Slette. “‘I made three trips, and each time I came back to the truck, the goats were a little closer. By the final time I came back, one of them was in the back of my truck.'”

My dad is a UPS driver in rural North Dakota & today he sent me these photos with no context pic.twitter.com/DkwwHM0vpG — Maria Helen (@maria_helen13) December 19, 2019

Slette said her dad, Bruce Slette, often sends photos of animals to her and her sister on a text chain.

“My dad has been a UPS driver for over 30 years, so he’s sent us a lot of funny animal photos,” she said. “He used to deliver in town, but since moving to a rural route his animal encounters have gotten more frequent. Through the years, he’s sent us photos of a miniature horse, lots of dogs, a hairless cat, cows, and now the goats, of course.”

But wait there’s more pic.twitter.com/jaeTXDm8jj — Maria Helen (@maria_helen13) December 20, 2019

The images have been shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter, and some people responded with photos of their own animal sightings on delivery routes.

Here are some of the best responses.

UPS dads send the best pics throughout the day pic.twitter.com/UFdABDI0kC — Payton Lange (@LangePayt) December 19, 2019

My dad is also a UPS driver and has an album for all the friends he sees throughout the day, he keeps dog treats in his car for the good boys 🙂 pic.twitter.com/JIk6JkcJzA — Brenna ???? (@justpeachyqueen) December 20, 2019

My mom’s goats do this too!! pic.twitter.com/te0LIzUQnf — raegnogg (@raegan_hetrick) December 20, 2019

Mine sent me this the other day ???? he had to give him half his sandwich to get him off pic.twitter.com/N1kFA9phfQ — Em ????????????❄️ (@xmxlykxt) December 20, 2019

This is what my dad gets on his route lol pic.twitter.com/ILWl0ZFuA0 — Sox (@PS4_Sox) December 20, 2019

Lol my Dad does the same thing!! ???? pic.twitter.com/NshsrgDwBS — ky (@kylesteiner2) December 20, 2019

Fed ex driver and we see all kinds of funny things like this big goofy doggie pic.twitter.com/OLxYQyrq7s — Rj Endly (@TheRobJames10) December 20, 2019

Yeah animals love the brown trucks! pic.twitter.com/NhLztGNlQD — Logan Ridder (@Ridsy18) December 20, 2019

ups driver in montréal.

only a cat trying to jump start my truck pic.twitter.com/tRFqJZhoHp — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@MC_SULY) December 20, 2019

I think it happens to all UPS drivers lmaoo???? pic.twitter.com/OW6BAy8y9X — Mia???? (@miaaaa2424) December 20, 2019

my dad’s lil goat friend ???? pic.twitter.com/pOKfgZLIxc — Mace (@maceytoledo) December 20, 2019

I put them on my snap everyday if anybody wants to see them!!! @jsitton007 add me!!! pic.twitter.com/RfhIQDnEio — Jarrett Earl Sitton (@jsitton007) December 20, 2019

My dad was a UPS driver for 35 years until he retired. He would send me pics all the time of animals in/around his truck. I unfortunately don’t have any of them saved but here’s a pic of a text he sent me once of a dog he saw on his route (he’s not technologically inclined ????) pic.twitter.com/4rhMUKQdWs — Calli ???? (@callimiranda) December 20, 2019

