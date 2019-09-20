UPS just redesigned its driver uniforms for the first time in decades. Here’s how the ‘browns’ have looked since 1921.

caption UPS’s 125,000 drivers around the world will wear the new uniform. The new designs were created to increase comfort, safety, and performance. source UPS

UPS has unveiled its first major redesign of the “Browns” – its uniform for delivery people – in decades.

The new design will be worn by the 125,000 UPS drivers around the world.

See the evolution of the uniform, from its early 20th-century origins to the sporty design today.

UPS has announced a major redesign of its iconic “Browns” uniform, the first refresh since the early-1920’s.

The last significant change was in the early 1990s when drivers began wearing shorts. Now, the new shorts will have reflective brand icons and stripes to increase visibility.

The new uniform also includes a polo-style shirt made out of “performance fabrics” with a three-button collar. The fabrics wick moisture, are breathable and improves the comfort of the drivers who operate in warmer temperatures, according to UPS. They also feature a darker brown color block on its sides.

“UPS is in the midst of a company-wide transformation, and a significant part of that effort involves a cultural and brand shift that embraces innovation, speed and relevance,” CMO Kevin Warren said in a prepared statement.

“Our new uniforms have a more contemporary look consistent with the company’s ongoing transformation efforts,” Warren continued.

The company claims it used almost 4 million yards of brown cloth and 2 million yards of brown thread for the 375,000 hats, 405,000 shirts, 375,000 pairs of pants and 290,000 pairs of shorts. The old uniforms will be recycled.

Take a look at the refreshed uniform, as well as the evolution of the “Browns”:

Two years before the official uniform issuing, drivers, such as this one in 1921, were already wearing full “Browns.”

This 1922 photo shows drivers with iconic newsboy caps.

The uniforms in the 1920s featured knee-high boots, a full button-down shirt, and a tie underneath, which can be seen in this photo taken in 1923.

UPS issued its official driver uniforms in 1925. It featured Eisenhower-style jackets and Perishing caps. In this 1929 photo taken in Los Angeles, the drivers are wearing traditional slacks and jackets.

It was almost completely unchanged for almost 50 years, as seen in this 1929 photo…

…and again in this 1930 photo.

Short sleeves and baseball caps weren’t offered until 1968, according to UPS. The short sleeves update can be seen in this 1973 photo.

UPS hasn’t had a major redesign of its iconic “Browns” uniform since the early-1920’s, and the last significant change came in the early 1990’s when drivers began wearing shorts.

The polo-style shirt has a three-button collar and is made of breathable fabric wicks moisture and improves the comfort of drivers who operate in warm temperatures, according to UPS. The shirts also have a color block on its sides and reflective brand marks and stripes to increase visibility.

The uniform includes a wide brim hat and baseball cap, and pants with easy access pockets, according to the company. The shorts are made with stretch twill and have a lower waist and more “modern fit.”

Drivers can choose to continue wearing the current uniform. Old uniform pieces will be recycled.