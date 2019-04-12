I tried all 14 products in Urban Decay’s ‘Game of Thrones’ makeup collection, and found it’s so much more than a collector’s item

caption I tested the entire Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” makeup line. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

On April 14, Urban Decay is releasing a 14-piece makeup collection inspired by “Game of Thrones.”

I tried each product in the line, and thoroughly enjoyed the collection’s wide range and consistent quality.

The lipsticks, for example, are brightly pigmented and moisturizing. The collection’s eyeliners are also smooth and easy to work with.

However, the Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain fell short of my expectations. In my opinion, though the product was buildable, I found that it also dried too quickly, making it difficult to blend.

As the final season of “Game of Thrones” approaches, brands are releasing all kinds of products to celebrate, from Oreos to dragon eggs for Easter.

Beauty brand Urban Decay is joining them with the release of its new “Game of Thrones”-themed makeup line on April 14, the same day as the HBO show’s final season premiere. The collection includes 14 Westeros-inspired products ranging from lipstick to eye shadow.

I put the entire Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” line to the test, and enjoyed using almost every product. Find out what it’s like to use the makeup collection below.

The Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” makeup collection includes two eye-shadow brushes that look like swords.

caption These brushes were inspired by Arya Stark and Jon Snow. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

The flat shader brush is inspired by Arya Stark’s Needle sword, while the larger brush looks like Jon Snow’s Longclaw sword. Both are nearly identical to the props used in the show, and would be appreciated by die-hard fans.

However, I was a little disappointed to see that the brushes are almost exactly the same as the free ones that typically come with Urban Decay eye-shadow palettes. At $28 a piece, in my opinion, these brushes are priced a little high for products that are typically complimentary.

In my experience, the brushes were also a little heavy to hold, though they applied eye shadow nicely.

To match the brushes, Urban Decay and “Game of Thrones” also created an eye-shadow palette.

caption The “Game of Thrones” eye-shadow palette. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

The “Game of Thrones” Eye Shadow Palette retails for $65, and is packaged in a sword-print box.

Inside, the palette contains a giant mirror, and a quote from Daenerys Targaryen.

caption Thanks to this large mirror, you can apply eye makeup without looking away from the palette. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

I appreciated the size of the palette’s mirror – it’s larger than most other makeup mirrors – and loved the overall aesthetic of the palette. The map of Westeros is an especially nice touch, as is the Daenerys quote from the eighth episode of season five: “Lannister, Targaryen, Baratheon, Stark, Tyrell. They’re all just spokes on a wheel. This one’s on top, then that one’s on top, and on and on it spins, crushing those on the ground.”

The palette even features a pop-up Iron Throne.

caption This 3D palette is extremely unique. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Though this feature isn’t necessary, I personally loved the pop-up element – it really helps the palette stand out from every other themed makeup product on the market.

The eye-shadow is worth its high price point.

caption 20 shades are included in this eye-shadow palette. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

The palette contains 20 shades, which are split into four sections to represent Urban Decay’s “favorite places in Westeros” – Hardhome, Winterfell, King’s Landing, and the Bay of Dragons – as well as “the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms,” according to the brand’s website.

The color selection is pretty diverse, ranging from neutral mattes to sparkling blues and greens. The palette also serves multiple purposes, as the four circular shades are “holographic transformer shadows” that can double as highlighters.

And even if you’re not a pro at applying eye shadow, any “Game of Thrones” fan will love the detail that went into this palette, from character-inspired shade names to the patterns printed on the box.

The blue and silver shades are some of the shiniest in the palette.

caption The first set of shades in the palette is made up of blue and silver colors. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

The first five eye shadows in the palette are pigmented and reflective, especially the deep black and sparkling blue.

From left to right, the shades are named “Take the Black,” “Frozen North,” “Free Folk,” “White Walker,” and “Hardhome.”

The palette’s neutral shades are unique compared to other Urban Decay eye shadows.

caption This set of neutral shades is full of earthy tones. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

From left to right, the shades are named “Nymeria,” “Winter is Here,” “Weirwood Leaves,” “The Sight,” and “Winterfell.”

Each shade applied smoothly, though “Winterfell” was a bit more chunky than any other shiny shadow in the palette.

The third section of the palette is comprised of matte and shimmer shades.

caption You can create a matte or sparkly look with this palette. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

From left to right, the shades are named “Red Keep,” “Casterly Rock,” “House Lannister,” “Lannister Red,” and “King’s Landing.” The latter makes for a stunning highlighter.

The last section of the palette is full of beautiful pastels.

caption Despite being sparkly, these shimmering eye shadows feel soft and smooth. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Though each shade in this section is glittery, the shadows felt creamy and were easy to apply. From left to right, the shades are named “Stormborn,” “House Targaryen,” “Dothraki,” “Bend the Knee,” and “Bay of Dragons.”

I was most excited to try the “Game of Thrones”-inspired range of 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils.

caption The Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” makeup collection includes four eyeliners. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

The eyeliner pencils are available in four shades – “Lannister Gold,” “Dragon Smoke,” “The Night King,” and “Winterfell Snow” – and retail for $22 each.

Each eyeliner applies smoothly, and is brightly pigmented.

caption I loved all four eyeliners from the Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” collection. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

I’m a long-time fan of Urban Decay’s eyeliners, and was hoping these would live up to my standards. And, in my experience, they did.

Even the lightest shade shined brightly on my eyes, and all four eyeliners blended beautifully. I also loved the shade range of these products, despite being slightly disappointed that the “Dragon Smoke” shade wasn’t as red as I expected.

In terms of face products, the Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” collection includes a set of highlighters.

caption This palette definitely embodies the essence of a dragon. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

The Mother of Dragon Highlighter Palette includes three shades of highlighter and retails for $36. It’s also packaged in a textured box that’s reminiscent of lizard scales.

I enjoyed using the Mother of Dragons Highlighter Palette, though it wasn’t my favorite product in the line.

caption From left to right, the shades are named “Drogon,” “Viserion,” and “Rhaegal.” source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Personally, I enjoyed the dragon-like details of the product’s box more than the actual highlighter.

However, the middle shade, named “Viserion,” sparkled nicely on my cheekbones, and I was able to use the third shade, “Rhaegal,” as a shimmering bronzer.

There are four Vice Lipsticks included in the Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” collection.

caption Three of the four lipsticks are named after female characters from the show. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

The shades are named “Daenerys Targaryen,” “Sansa Stark,” “Cersei Lannister,” and “White Walker.” Each lipstick costs $19.

All four shades felt moisturizing on the lips.

caption I appreciated the smooth texture of all four lipsticks. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

While I knew that I would enjoy the red “Daenerys Targaryen” shade and burgundy “White Walker” color, I was more skeptical of the lighter “Sansa Stark” and “Cersei Lannister” shades.

To my surprise, I was a fan of all four. In my experience, the lipsticks wore beautifully, and didn’t dry out my lips at all. They also featured a bright sheen, and managed to hold up without wearing additional lip liner.

But I personally wasn’t impressed by the Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain.

caption The Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain retails for $26. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

According to Urban Decay’s website, the $26 Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain is meant to be “universally flattering” and provide a “see-through flush on lips and cheeks.”

The product comes in a red bottle with a dropper applicator, which made me a little nervous. I knew the product could spill everywhere if I wasn’t careful enough.

For me, I felt that the product was too sticky to use daily.

caption I wasn’t a fan of the Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

I used the dropper to apply the product on my lips first, and immediately didn’t like its wet texture. And because I tend to prefer bold lip colors, I wasn’t a fan of how sheer the product applied.

I then tried to apply the stain to my cheeks. While I appreciated how buildable the product was, in my opinion, it also dried too quickly, making it difficult to blend properly. With so many other great products in the Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” line, this one didn’t live up to my expectations.

Overall, I think the Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” makeup line is worth splurging on.

caption I highly recommend the Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” makeup collection. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

If you’re a dedicated “Game of Thrones” fan who also loves makeup, this collection is sure to have a product for you.

Not only do items like the 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliners and Vice Lipsticks work great, but products like the sword-style brushes and “Game of Thrones” Eye Shadow Palette are great collector’s items. And while I wasn’t a fan of the Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain, someone else might love it.

Even if you’re not a huge fan of the show, the collection is full of unique products that can add some color and sparkle to your beauty look.

To learn more about the Urban Decay x “Game of Thrones” makeup collection, visit the brand’s website.