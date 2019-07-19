Urban Decay makes the only waterproof mascara and eyeliner that actually stay on my face — even in 90-degree heat

source Facebook

I never wear eye makeup because it always melts off my face, but I recently tried Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($22) and Perversion Waterproof Mascara ($24), and both stayed in place for hours.

I wore the liner and mascara during 90-degree heat and 80% humidity, and neither one of them budged or smudged.

I’ve already recommended the two products to several friends, and have begun thinking about boarding them in case they ever get discontinued.

There’s a reason I never wear eyeliner or mascara – both of them melt right off my face like that scene in Mulan. You know the one.

My eye makeup never sticks around longer than an hour no matter how much oil I blot off or primer I use. There’s usually already a visible ring of liner or mascara by my first cup of coffee, and by lunch, I look like something out of a horror movie. I’ve tried a bunch of waterproof mascaras and eyeliners that don’t live up to the hype – some barely make it half a day, others are insanely hard to wash off even when I use an oil-based cleansing balm. I’d basically given up on eye makeup.

But when another editor asked if someone wanted to try out the new waterproof eyeliner and mascara from Urban Decay, I was hesitant but I was in. I had nothing to lose – everyone has already seen me at my horror-movie worst, so what’s another one?

I decided to wear the Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($22) and Perversion Waterproof Mascara ($24) during my bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia – home of SCAD, sweet peaches, and an ungodly amount of humidity. Like, there should not be that much moisture – or mosquitoes – in the air.

My hair was the frizziest I’d ever seen and I was sweating out of every pore, but my eye makeup? Did. Not. Move.

Both the liner and mascara had stayed on exactly where I’d applied, lasting through a first dinner, second dinner, bike ride, bar crawl, self-made walking tour, and a 20-minute wait for ice cream all in 90-degree heat and 80% humidity. By the end of the night, I didn’t look like one of the ghosts that hangs around Savannah’s haunted squares – though I certainly felt like it.

The liner goes on really smooth and dries down to a semi-matte finish, and it’s an inky black color that adds depth to my lashline. I use the pointy tip to almost stamp the tail of the cat eye, and then slowly trace along my lash line – I find it a lot easier to create my look this way.

As for the mascara, I’ll use two or three coats after curling with my Preo / Prima curler. It gives me volume without being too dramatic, and the waterproof formula actually holds the curl – which is impressive in its own right.

I wore it again a few weeks later during my bridal shower at a restaurant that had a dreamy indoor garden and giant windows on the ceiling that I just happened to sit right under. It felt like there was a spotlight on me and that I was the star – which I was, I guess – but it also felt like 100+ degrees and that I should’ve worn more sunscreen.

As soon as we left the restaurant, I checked myself out in the mirror and was surprised to see that there was minimal smudging and melting under my lower lashline. It wasn’t as clean as the first time I’d road-tested the products out in Savannah, but it was definitely way better than everything else I’d tried.

The fact that no one at my shower mentioned the smudging also probably means that it didn’t register for anyone who wasn’t studying my face.

I recommended both products to my friends while we were in Savannah – that’s how impressed I was – but after having used them during two big life events, and the mascara every day for the past two weeks, I’ve already started to think about hoarding them in case they ever get discontinued.