A Chicago hotel has an ‘urban glamping’ package that puts guests up in a tent on their penthouse terrace — and they’re charging $5,500 a night for it

caption Inside the suite’s terrace tent. source Courtesy of The Gwen Hotel

The Gwen Hotel in Chicago is once again offering an “urban glamping” experience to its high-spending guests.

Hosted on the terrace of the hotel’s top-floor Gwen Lux Suite, guests can stay in a luxury tent during the summer months.

Rates for the package begin at $5,500 per night, and bookings are available from June through September.

For the second year in a row, a Chicago hotel is offering an “urban glamping” experience.

Recent reporting from Robb Report shows that The Gwen Hotel – a luxury hotel located off Michigan Avenue – is once again featuring a glamping package for the summer months on its top-floor Gwen Lux Suite.

Though it’s the only experience of its kind in Chicago, the Gwen Lux Suite package joins the ranks of other glamorous camping experiences, including luxury camping at national sites as well as in other major cities.

The two-bedroom, 2.5-bath suite – named after Chicago sculptor Gwen Lux and located in the hotel’s landmark McGraw-Hill building – already includes VIP service, but beginning in June, guests can sleep on the terrace in a tent. Guests will also have access to an exclusive food menu – beginning at $125 per person – along with the rest of the suite’s usual amenities.

“This package has been booked for birthday celebrations, anniversaries or just booking it for the unique experience. The suite and tent can comfortably host up to six guests, so it is also great for family vacations,” a representative from The Gwen told Business Insider.

The Gwen Lux Suite standalone rate is $3,500 all year. During the summer, guests have the option to add on the glamping package for additional costs beginning at $2,000. The representative for The Gwen said that the glamping package is usually booked anywhere from one to four times a month.

Keep reading for a look at the Gwen Lux Suite and its summer camping setup.

Barely four years old, The Gwen opened in 2015. It’s the third hotel to inhabit its prime spot on Chicago’s infamous Michigan Avenue.

The hotel is less than a 20-minute walk from Navy Pier, along with countless other Windy City sites.

Connected to The Shops at North Bridge, the hotel is also less than a block from the Magnificent Mile, Michigan Avenue’s luxury district.

The hotel, which encompasses the historic McGraw-Hill building, replaced the Conrad Chicago. The Gwen Lux Suite, which has a standard nightly rate of $3,500, is located on the glass-paneled 16th floor.

The hotel and its luxury suite are named after Chicago sculptor Gwen Lux. Its lobby reflects the building’s art influence, including a massive chandelier and original artwork.

Guests check in at the modern reception desk, before heading upstairs to the top-floor suite.

The tent is set up on the suite’s terrace. The glamping package comes at the cost of an additional $2,000, bringing the total cost per night up to a minimum of $5,500.

The interior of the tent can fit a queen-sized bed, floor cushions, and small side tables.

Guests have the option to order from a specialized four-course menu, which includes caviar and grilled snapper. The terrace offers sweeping views of Michigan Avenue.

With the tent set up on the terrace, the two-bedroom, 2.5-bath Gwen Lux Suite comfortably sleeps 6 guests.

Normally, the large deck includes plenty of outdoor couch seating, though furniture is rearranged to make room for the tent. The terrace also features a fire pit.

Inside, guests can relax in the carpeted living room …

… enjoy a meal at the contemporary dining area …

… as well as sleep in a more traditional hotel bedroom.

