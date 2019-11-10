30 cool and unexpected gifts from Urban Outfitters for everyone on your list

source Urban Outfitters

There’s no better feeling than finding a gift that perfectly aligns with someone’s personality. Searching for a gift that feels unique to a specific person can be a difficult task. Thankfully, Urban Outfitters is the ultimate source for fun gifts that seem tailor-made for your friends and family.

Whether it’s clothing, tech, home accessories, or anything in between, Urban Outfitters has something for everyone. Plus, the store’s new Gift Center makes finding a gift easier than ever as it sorts holiday gifts by product categories (women’s gifts, men’s gifts, tech gifts, home gifts, etc.) and price categories (under $15, under $25, under $50, and so on). We combed through the Gift Center ourselves to put together a list of our top 30 gifts from the store.

A fleece blanket that will keep them warm all season long

source Urban Outfitters

Some days, it’s just too cold to leave the couch. With plenty of color choices, this fleece throw is bound to please anyone.

A cute sloth to start their day with

source Urban Outfitters

This adorable sloth can’t make the winter go by any faster, but it can help make the cold mornings a little brighter. This sloth mug can add a bit of fun into anyone’s wakeup call.

A camera to capture all of the new year’s memories

source Urban Outfitters

This Polaroid camera makes capturing memories more fun than ever. Plus, it’s a timely gift for anyone who wants to commemorate the upcoming new year.

A cheese board for the cat lover in your life

source Urban Outfitters

If you ask me, cheese tastes better when it’s served on a cat-shaped board. This cheese board is sure to be a hit at any happy hour, dinner party, or game night.

A mini backpack that holds the essentials

source Urban Outfitters

This mini backpack is a great fit for adventures in the upcoming new year.

A record player that sounds as great as it looks

source Urban Outfitters

Keep playing Christmas music all year long with this Bluetooth-compatible record player. Its portability and subtle cream color make this record player an excellent addition to any room.

A jacket that’s as cozy as it is warm

source Urban Outfitters

This jacket is both on-trend and incredibly comfortable. With its various color options and its fleece material, it’s the perfect gift for anyone who has to face the cold weather.

A pair of cable-knit gloves for cold hands

source Urban Outfitters

These gloves are the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone with a cold commute.

A hoop earring set for any occasion

source Urban Outfitters

A good pair of hoops goes a long way. Luckily, this set gives you three pairs. Urban Outfitters even offers a mixed metal option (pictured) for those who can’t decide between silver and gold.

A popcorn popper suited for game day

source Urban Outfitters

When the holiday season and basketball season coincide, it’s important to have some spirited snacks. Any NBA fan will be pleased with this basketball-shaped popcorn popper.

A Bluetooth speaker that looks concert ready

source Urban Outfitters

Tiny but mighty, this speaker packs a whole lot of sound into its small size. Nearly any music lover would appreciate being able to bring this sound anywhere they go.

Some fetch magnets

source Urban Outfitters

This magnet set will make your “Mean Girls”-obsessed friends feel as happy as when Glen Coco received four candy canes.

A necklace for every name in the book

source Urban Outfitters

This necklace is a great way to add a personal touch to your gifting. The design is simple yet stylish, and every initial is available.

This comfy set of slippers for lazy days

source Urban Outfitters

There’s nothing quite as cozy as a great pair of slippers. This Minnetonka pair is a go-to for anyone who likes to stay at home and relax on a cold day.

A cozy pullover sweater

source Urban Outfitters

This sweater is perfect for lounging, yet nice enough to wear outside of the house.

A pair of joggers that’s up for anything

source Urban Outfitters

This classic pair of joggers is a wardrobe staple for anyone who strives for comfort. Whether running errands or just lounging, Champion joggers are the way to go.

A light that’s almost good enough to eat

source Urban Outfitters

What’s cuter than a smiling dumpling? This portable light adds just the right amount of glow (and a slight dumpling craving) to dark nights.

An affordable pair of wireless earbuds

source Urban Outfitters

These wireless earbuds have all the perks of the higher-end pairs without the price tag.

A winter accent for every outfit

source Urban Outfitters

This knit beanie is soft and warm, which makes it the ideal winter accessory.

A wintry update to the classic denim jacket

source Urban Outfitters

Levi’s came up with a solution for all those who’ve wished denim jackets could be worn year-round. Available in classic indigo, vintage denim, and black, there’s an option for every look that the winter will bring.

A gift card for those who just can’t decide

source Urban Outfitters

One of the best things about Urban Outfitters is the variety. For those who like to be open to options, a gift card is a perfect solution.

A warm hug from a hedgehog

source Urban Outfitters

This not-so-prickly hedgehog is the perfect companion for a cold day. The material is both microwaveable and freezable, so this heating pad can double as an ice pack.

A speaker to keep pet anxiety at bay

source Urban Outfitters

As the owner of an anxious dog, I know how difficult it can be to find products that calm pets down. This speaker is the perfect gift for any pet owner – it’s specially designed to alleviate pet anxiety.

A set of socks fit for any ‘Star Wars’ fan

source Urban Outfitters

The force meets the feet with these “Star Wars” socks. These 12 designs are sure to make any galaxy fan smile.

A sweatshirt for anything — from sports to sleep

source Urban Outfitters

Whether relaxing at home or getting in a workout, this sweatshirt is up for the task. Plus, it’s offered in many different colors.

A cool storage space for their cosmetics

source Urban Outfitters

This miniature fridge is specifically designed for cosmetics that need to be kept cool, such as serums and creams. It’s the perfect gift for the beauty enthusiasts in your life.

A smiling basketball for a happy athlete

source Urban Outfitters

This basketball is bound to make anyone smile. The Chinatown Market X Smiley collaboration will be a hit on the court.

A coffee grinder to make mornings more efficient

source Urban Outfitters

This coffee grinder is incredibly easy to use, making it a great time saver in the morning. Its 12 settings allow for the ultimate cup.

A journal for every star sign

source Urban Outfitters

This journal is a great option for any astrology fan. It’s almost as fun to look at as it is to write in, with a velvet exterior that includes an astrological sign printed in foil.

A pair of boots appropriate for any season

source Urban Outfitters

Doc Martens have been a staple for years, and with good reason. These boots are ready for all seasons, outfits, and gift recipients.