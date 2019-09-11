The 12 best things to buy from Urban Outfitters’ home sale

caption Quilted fringe comforter. source Urban Outfitters

Clothes probably come to mind first when you think of Urban Outfitters, but the retailer offers a wide array of home furnishings too. In particular, it specializes in items that work well in small spaces.

The store is currently discounting all home decor and apartment items, both in store and on its website. The sale includes larger furniture pieces, like dressers, as well as smaller accessories, including mugs and incense holders.

Here are 12 of the best home products on sale at Urban Outfitters right now.

This six-drawer dresser can free up room in your closet without taking up too much space.

caption Finley six-drawer dresser. source Urban Outfitters

The Finley six-drawer dresser is an elegant solution to your excess of clothes problem, with metal pulls that make the drawers easy to pull in and out. Plus, it’s $100 off in the sale.

You can get the dresser in black, as shown above, or brown.

Cost: $699.99 (reduced from $799.99)

You can bring some life to your home with this chrome glazed planter.

caption Chrome glazed planter. source Urban Outfitters

This 10-inch planter combines the timeless beauty of nature with modern design for an accent piece that will steal the show. It’s the best of both worlds.

Cost: $39.99 (reduced from $59.99)

The Ayita geo tapestry is a sophisticated and simple decor item.

caption Ayita geo tapestry. source Urban Outfitters

The geometric pattern makes this tapestry look mature, and it lets you transform your space with one piece.

Cost: $39.99 (reduced from $49.99)

This cotton comforter will keep you and your space warm thanks to its standout color.

caption Quilted fringe comforter. source Urban Outfitters

This soft comforter is a step up from a similar cotton spreads, as it features an elevated fringe and quilted seaming. Bonus: It’s machine washable.

The comforter is available in honey (shown above), black, and ivory.

Cost: $109.99 (reduced from $149)

These bright baskets can make your kitchen or bathroom more organized, while adding a splash of color.

caption A set of two clover woven baskets. source Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters’ clover woven baskets are designed to be food safe, so they’re perfect for showing off fresh fruit or baked goods.

Cost: $12.99 (reduced from $18)

You can personalize this monogram light sculpture with whatever message you like.

caption Monogram light sculpture. source Urban Outfitters

Each of these light up letter is sold separately, so you can have a two-in-one light/inspirational quote.Some letters of the alphabet have sold out, so snag the ones you want before they run out.

Cost: $14.99 each (reduced from $34)

Get the comfort of a sweatshirt in blanket form with this Champion reverse weave throw blanket.

caption Champion reverse weave throw blanket. source Urban Outfitters

The reverse weave jersey fabric makes this blanket super soft, and the rounded edges will make you want to cozy up even more.

Cost: $39.99 (reduced from $45)

This sports gear wall shelf is designed to hold your athletic goods, but you can use it for whatever doesn’t fit in your closet.

caption Sports gear wall shelf. source Urban Outfitters

Pro-tip: Hang this shelf near the door so the smell of sweaty shoes doesn’t waft through your entire space.

Cost: $59.99 (reduced from $79.99)

This magnetic mirror is designed to make you feel good every time you stumble by your reflection.

caption Text bubble sentiment magnetic mirror. source Urban Outfitters

The text bubble sentiment magnetic mirror is available with two messages engraved: “hey babe” and “hello gorgeous,” both of which will put a spring in your step as you head out for the day. Stick it on any magnetic surface in your space.

Cost: $9.99 (reduced from $12)

Bring the ’70s aesthetic to your space with this tie-dye trip tapestry.

caption Tie-dye trip tapestry. source Urban Outfitters

This tapestry adds color and style to your space in one easy step. It’s equal parts retro and chic.

Cost: $49.99 (reduced from $59.99)

Up your brunch game with a bacon bowl maker; you’ll never look at breakfast bowls the same.

caption Bacon bowl maker. source Urban Outfitters

Treat yourself to the bacon bowl maker, which is made of nonstick cooking materials to make cooking bacon a snap. It might just inspire you to stay home for breakfast more often.

Cost: $29.99 (reduced from $39.99)

Make your space feel airy and edgy with a Hiro sheer window panel.

caption Hiro sheer window panel. source Urban Outfitters

The panel’s sheer design will keep your space feeling bright, while the chevron design adds a hint of style.

Cost: $29.99 (reduced from $39.99)