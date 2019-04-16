I’ve tried countless wireless headphones for working out, but I keep coming back to this $60 pair

source Urbanears

I’ve tried tons of wireless headphones for working out, but I keep coming back to a $60 pair I’ve owned for years.

The Hellas headphones from Urbanears sound great, are completely wireless, and will have no issues staying on your head.

I’ve tried, tested, and reviewed countless pairs of workout headphones.

But despite the passage of time, and the arrival of newer and more exciting headphone designs, I keep coming back to Urbanears’ Hellas wireless headphones, which I’ve owned for several years now.

Here’s why I think the $60 Hellas are the perfect headphones for working out:

The Hellas headphones have everything you could want from a pair of workout headphones. They’re wireless, lightweight, have great battery life, and are comfortable to wear.

Most importantly, though, the Hellas headphones sound great. They have a nicely balanced soundstage, but they handle bass especially well, which is good for anyone who likes working out to a beat.

Wireless earbuds are all the rage right now, but the Hellas’ over-ear design is underrated for working out.

People complain about AirPods, and other similar earbud designs, because they don’t fit everyone’s ears. Even those earbuds that can create a perfect seal in your ear tend to wiggle a bit if you move around a lot.

I never have this problem with my Hellas headphones though: No matter what I’m doing for exercise, whether it’s running or doing push-ups, the Hellas do not fall off my head. Unlike most wireless fitness earbuds I’ve tried, I often forget I’m wearing these headphones.

The Hellas headphones also have the best onboard controls I’ve tried.

Lots of competing headphones and earbuds have physical buttons, but I don’t like pressing into my headphones when I’m running or exercising.

The Hellas headphones have touch controls, and only on the right headphone, so it’s easy to remember. (The controls don’t light up like they do in the image above, thankfully; that’s just there as a reference.)

The controls are intuitive: swiping up and down on the touch panel handles volume, swiping forward and back skips or plays the last track, and tapping the center pauses or plays your audio.

The Hellas headphones also have great battery life. One full recharge usually gives you about 14 hours of life.

The Hellas headphones get a lot of mileage with every charge. You’ll get about 14 hours, which, for me, is about two solid weeks of going regularly to the gym.

Headphones can get nasty, especially if you’re sweating in them. Thankfully, the Hellas headphones’ fabric headband and ear cushions are all machine-washable.

At $60, the Hellas headphones are better than most exercise headphones that cost two to three times as much.

Headphone makers like Jabra, Jaybird, JLab Audio, and even Master & Dynamic have created some excellent wireless solutions for working out, but every time I’m done reviewing a new pair of headphones, I still reach for my Hellas. They’re comfortable, lightweight, have great battery life, intuitive controls, and sound better than most other workout headphones I’ve tried. For $60, you won’t be disappointed.