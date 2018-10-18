Disturbing footage appears to show a worker urinating on the production line at the world’s largest pork producer, forcing the company to destroy 50,000 pounds of meat

caption Footage seems to show a worker urinating on the production line. source 10 On Your Side

Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork and hog producer, destroyed more than 50,000 pounds of its products after a worker allegedly urinated on the production line.

Footage of the incident obtained by local news outlet WAVY appears to show an employee urinating either on or near the meat on the production line at a packing plant in Smithfield, Virginia.

“The facility immediately halted production, fully cleaned the processing line, and sanitized all equipment multiple times before resuming operations,” Smithfield said in a statement.

Over the weekend, production at a Smithfield Foods packing plant in Smithfield, Virginia, came to a sudden halt after an employee allegedly urinated while on the production line.

Footage of the incident obtained by local news outlet WAVY shows a worker removing his gloves and leaning up against a counter, apparently urinating. The worker is just feet away from other coworkers and directly next to the meat-filled production line, according to the video.

The worker appears to finish urinating, put his gloves back on, and move to continue his work.

Smithfield said in a statement that more than 50,000 pounds of product were disposed of following an internal investigation of the incident.

“The facility immediately halted production, fully cleaned the processing line, and sanitized all equipment multiple times before resuming operations,” Smithfield said in a statement to Business Insider. “The employee has been suspended pending a complete investigation.”

The statement continued: “The facility and its employees’ immediate response and corrective actions to this isolated incident reflect the company’s commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of its products.”

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion company with brands including Smithfield, Eckrich, and Nathan’s Famous.

