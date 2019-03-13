Trump announces all Boeing 737 Max jets are immediately grounded following its second crash in five months

caption An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, lands at LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning, March 11, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Boeing’s stock dropped more than 12 percent at the open on Monday, a day after a second deadly crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, the newest version of its most popular jetliner. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The United States grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes on Wednesday following two deadly crashes involving the aircraft in the past five months.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is issuing an order to ground all Boeing 737 Max aircraft effective immediately.

Canada, Europe, and nearly fifty other countries also grounded the jet this week following the Ethiopian Airlines disaster on Sunday.

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines operate the aircraft type in the US.

“We’re going to be ordering an emergency order to ground all 737 Max 8 and the 737 Max 9 and planes associated with that line,” the President said. “Any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and thereafter be grounded until further notice.”

The move to ban the plane follows calls by a number of US lawmakers to ground the plane on Tuesday.

In a statement, Boeing said it recommended to the Federal Aviation Administration that the 737 Max be grounded “out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety.”

Wednesday’s decision marks a stunning about-face for the FAA. The agency said as late as Tuesday evening that it saw no reason to ground the 737 Max aircraft operating in the US.

caption A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8. source Southwest Airlines

The US is the last major operator of the Boeing 737 Max to ground the aircraft type. China, the country with the largest number of Max aircraft, grounded its fleet on Sunday. The Europe Union banned the plane from its airspace on Tuesday.

Read more: Two Boeing 737 MAX airliners have crashed since October – here are the airlines that fly the plane.

The 737 MAX’s major US customers include Southwest, American, and United. Southwest Airlines is the 737 Max 8’s largest customer with 34 planes in its fleet. American operates 24 of the aircraft while United flies 14 of the larger 737 Max 9 variant.

“Earlier today the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed us that based on new information, they are grounding the United States Boeing 737 MAX fleet out of an abundance of caution,” American Airlines said in a statement to Business Insider. “Our teams will be working to rebook customers as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

caption A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. source United Airlines

Southwest and United Airlines were not immediately available for comment.

There are 371 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in operation around the world.

On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The crashed killed all 157 passengers and crew on board the four-month-old plane.

It’s the second nearly-brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner in recent months to be involved in a fatal crash. In October, Lion Air Flight JT610 crashed in the Java Sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

On Tuesday, Boeing announced that it will roll out an updated version of the 737 Max’s control software in the coming weeks. According to Boeing, the update has been in the works since the Lion Air crash. However, the implementation of the software was reportedly delayed by the 35-day government shutdown that lasted from late December to early February.

caption Ethiopian police officers walk past the debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa source Reuters

At the heart of the controversy surrounding the 737 Max is MCAS, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System. To fit the Max’s larger, more fuel-efficient engines, Boeing had to redesign the way it mounts engines on the 737. This change disrupted the plane’s center of gravity and caused the Max to have a tendency to tip its nose upward during flight, increasing the likelihood of a stall. MCAS is designed to automatically counteract that tendency and point the nose of the plane downward.

Initial reports from the Lion Air investigation, however, indicate that a faulty sensor reading may have triggered MCAS shortly after the flight took off. Observers fear that a similar thing may have happened in Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The Boeing 737 is the best selling airliner of all time. Since 1965, the American aviation giant has taken orders for a whopping 15,000 737s. Over the years, Boeing has introduced four distinct generations of the 737. The latest is the 737 Max that entered service in 2017. Thus far, Boeing has orders for roughly 5,000 737 Max jets, making it the fastest selling plane in company history.

caption The cockpit of a 737 Max. source Boeing

Boeing lists the 737 Max 8 at $121.6 million. However, according to industry research from Teal Group, buyers usually receive a 50% to 55% discount on the planes.

The 737 Max is currently built alongside the previous generation 737NG (Boeing 737-600,700,800, and 900) at Boeing’s Renton, Washington factory.

By the end of 2018, Boeing ramped up production of the 737 to 52 aircraft a month. This year, it plans to produce 57 a month.

Last year, Boeing delivered 256 Max aircraft to customers, representing nearly half of all 737 deliveries.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the company’s airliner division, has a backlog 5,870 planes valued at more than $400 billion. As it currently stands, the 4,699 yet-to-be-delivered 737s represent 80% of that backlog.

