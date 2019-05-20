A US carrier strike group has been flexing its muscles in a show of force to Iran

A US aircraft carrier joined forces with a large amphibious assault ship in the Arabian Sea for joint drills near Iran.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, trained to bolster their lethality as well as deter regional threats.

Over the past two weeks, tensions between Washington and Iran have been on the rise, raising the possibility of conflict.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The US Navy and Marine Corps have been flexing their muscles in the Arabian Sea as tensions with Iran mount, sparking fears of conflict.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group joined forces with the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit for exercises over the weekend.

Read more: The US is sending a ton of firepower to take on Iran – here’s everything headed its way

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was recently deployed to the Middle East to deter Iran, which the US has accused of plotting attacks on US interests in the region. The USS Kearsarge – an amphibious assault ship that launches helicopters and tilt-rotor MV-22 Ospreys from its flight deck and landing craft from its well deck – was already operating in the area.

Read more: Step aboard the USS Kearsarge, the US Navy workhorse that takes Marines to war

The exercises, which come on the heels of a deterrence patrol involving bombers and stealth fighters, were “aimed towards increasing our lethality and agility to respond to threats, and deterring destabilizing actions in this important region,” said Rear Adm. John Wade, the strike group commander.

Source: US Navy

Read more: US fighters and bombers flew over the Persian Gulf in a warning to Iran

Tensions with Iran have been on the rise since the US detected “clear indications that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces were making preparations to possibly attack US forces in the region.” While the nature of the threat has remained unclear, there have been reports the threat was against US interests in the region.

Source: US Central Command

Read more: How the Trump administration got into a showdown with Iran that could lead to war

On Sunday, President Donald Trump warned on Twitter that “if Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.”

Read more: Trump leveled a stark warning against Iran as tensions in the region escalate: ‘If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran’

The recent exercises in the Arabian Sea, which involved air-to-air training, steaming in formation and maneuvering, and establishing joint communications to rapidly create a suitable command and control environment, “are a demonstration of the steadfast commitment of the Navy to protect the United States, deter conflict and preserve strategic interests around the world,” the Navy said in a statement.

Source: US Navy