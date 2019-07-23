Trump’s trade team is reportedly heading to China for face-to-face talks next week

caption From left to right: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. source Andy Wong/Pool/Reuters

Trade delegations from the US and China reportedly plan to meet in Shanghai next Monday, marking the first high-level talks between the two sides since they stalled in May.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other senior negotiators are set to be in China through Wednesday for the talks.

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed to a ceasefire at the G20 summit in late June, stalling proposed tariff escalations while negotiators work toward an agreement to defuse their yearlong trade dispute.

Visit Markets Insider for more stories.

Trade delegations from the US and China reportedly plan to meet in Shanghai next Monday, marking the first high-level talks between the two sides since they stalled in May.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other senior negotiators are set to be in China through Wednesday for the talks.

The White House and the Office of the USTR did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. Asked about similar reports from Chinese state media Monday, the USTR said “it has no announcements on this at this time.”

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed to a ceasefire at the G20 summit in late June, stalling proposed tariff escalations while negotiators work toward an agreement to defuse their yearlong trade dispute.

Nearly a dozen rounds of high-level negotiations fell apart in May after Washington said Beijing reneged on key commitments in a draft deal, drawing threats from Trump to slap tariffs on virtually all imports from China. The president has since jumped between expressing optimism toward a deal and renewing those threats.

Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with their Chinese counterparts by phone this month to discuss unresolved issues. The US has struggled to get China to change domestic laws to address intellectual property theft and the forced transfer of foreign technology.

In Beijing, Xi has walked a tightrope between maintaining a tough appearance and giving into concessions that could help the slowing Chinese economy. The second largest economy has taken steps toward buying more American soybeans after halting a majority of such purchases last year.

The Trump administration hosted technology companies on Monday, a gesture that could signal plans to loosen restrictions on telecommunications giant Huawei. The White House called the meeting “constructive.”

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.