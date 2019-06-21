16 US cities and towns that have only been around for 25 years or less

caption Eagle Mountain, Utah was formed in the last 25 years. source Shutterstock

Although there are many cities in the US with a history dating back to the colonial era, some parts of the country are younger than its residents.

Eagle Mountain, Utah was formed in the last 25 years.

Clay, Alabama was formed in 2000.

New cities can be created for a number of reasons. The Bureau of the US Census says that it’s up to the states to decide what constitutes an incorporated city. In other words, some states may have specific land requirements and population requirements before you can deem something a city. On top of that, what defines a city, township, or village varies from state to state.

In any case, every year, new cities are formed throughout the country. Keep reading to learn about some cities that have only been around for the last 25 years:

Shoreline, Washington (1995)

caption Shoreline, Washington source Wikimedia Commons/ECTran71

Throughout the 1800s, Shoreline consisted of sparsely populated settlements. Given its proximity to Seattle, along with its access to the water, many settlers found its location ideal. It became a city in 1995 and is now home to more than 50,000 residents.

Wildwood, Missouri (1995)

caption Wildwood, Missouri source Shutterstock

Wildwood is a city in St. Louis County that was founded in 1995. It is located in the far east section of the state and is well known for its connection to Babler state park.

Coker, Alabama (1999)

caption Coker, Alabama source Wikimedia Commons/formulanone

According to Tuscaloosa News, Coker used to be called “Big Creek” and was populated by woodworkers in the 19th century. Coker was incorporated in 1999.

Eagle Mountain, Utah (1996)

caption Eagle Mountain, Utah source Shutterstock

This Utah city sits between Salt Lake City and Provo inside Utah County and was once the site of a stop on the Pony Express. It was formed in 1996 as a town, and soon its population exploded.

Weston, Wisconsin (1996)

caption Weston, Wisconsin source Village of Weston

Weston was founded in 1996 and is currently the second-largest community in Marathon County, Utah.

Chelsea, Alabama (1996)

caption Chelsea, Alabama source Shutterstock

Chelsea finally became a city in 1996 and experienced rapid growth ever since. Today, more than 11,000 people live in the city

Saratoga Springs, Utah (1997)

caption Saratoga Springs, Utah source Shutterstock

Saratoga Springs formed in the 1990s due to many landowners growing interested in building lakeside homes near the famed hot springs.

Covington, Washington (1997)

caption Covington, Washington source Shutterstock

Covington was named for a railroad commissioner named Richard Covington, who helped develop the railroad that passed through the town.

The city is surrounded primarily by timber and water, which made it the perfect place for lumber workers to settle during the 1900s. This allowed the community to thrive for many years, though it did not become an incorporated city until 1997.

Kenmore, Washington (1998)

caption Kenmore, Washington source Shutterstock

The Kenmore community was created in the early 20th century by a Canadian named John McMaster. McMaster had relocated from Ontario to Seattle a decade prior and built a shingle mill where present-day Kenmore exists.

It became an official city in 1998.

Hawk Cove, Texas (1999)

caption Hawk Cove, Texas source Wikimedia Commons/Michael Barera

Hawk Cove, Texas was incorporated in 1999. It sits beside Lake Tawakoni.

Sammamish, Washington (1999)

caption Sammamish, Washington source Shutterstock

Prior to becoming an upscale suburb in the late-20th century, Sammamish was made of rural farmland and resorts. Today the city has a population of more than 45,000 and became an incorporated city in 1999.

Clay, Alabama (2000)

caption Clay, Alabama source Flickr/John Phelan

Clay is known for its gorgeous grounds and historic sites. Clay did not become an official town until the year 2000.

Centennial, Colorado (2001)

caption Centennial, Colorado source Shutterstock

The Denver-area municipality was established in 2001 with already 100,000 residents, which made it the largest incorporation of a city in US history.

Rancho Cordova, California (2003)

caption Rancho Cordova, California source Shutterstock

Rancho Cordova is a city located just outside of Sacramento. Efforts to form a city began as early as the 1960s, but it didn’t become official until residents voted to incorporate it in 2003.

Miami Gardens, Florida (2003)

caption Aerial view, drone photography of Hard Rock Stadium located in Miami Gardens. Home stadium of the Miami Dolphins. source Shutterstock

In 2003, Miami Gardens came together as an amalgamation of several unincorporated neighborhoods in Miami-Dade county. Today it is a bustling, upscale city with more than 105,000 residents and a vibrant business scene. It is well known to tourists for housing the famous Miami Dolphins Stadium

Johns Creek, Georgia (2006)

caption Fall foliage in North Georgia with the Johns Creek water towers in the background. The city of Atlanta is just visible in the distance. source Shutterstock

Currently, Johns Creek is one of the fastest growing suburban areas in the state of Georgia. It officially became a city in 2006.