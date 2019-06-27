Here are the 22 US cities and towns with more Spanish than English speakers

- source
- Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau
- Several candidates spoke in Spanish during the first 2020 Democratic presidential debates Wednesday.
- The US is home to 41 million Spanish speakers, a key voting bloc for Democrats.
- Here are the cities where more people speak Spanish than English-only.
The ability to speak Spanish has become an asset in the race for US president.
Several Democratic presidential candidates spoke in Spanish during the first 2020 presidential debate on Wednesday, notably former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas. The trend may continue into Thursday’s debate, when the remaining candidates will face-off.
Democrats are likely to court the Hispanic vote to win the race, as Hispanic Americans are projected to make up a little over 13% of the electorate for 2020, and 69% of Latinos voted democratic during the 2018 midterms.
According to the Pew Research Center, 41 million people speak Spanish in the US, and the majority of Latino adults are bilingual. In some areas of the US, especially in cities around the Southwest, you’re more likely to hear Spanish than English.
The US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey asks over a million Americans each year dozens of questions about their social, demographic, and economic situations. One of the questions asks respondents to indicate what primary languages they speak.
Based on results from the 2013-2017 American Community Survey, the 22 metropolitan and micropolitan statistical areas highlighted in the map above have more residents who speak Spanish than who just speak English and nothing else.
Here are the areas where there are more Spanish speakers than people who only speak English.
Salinas, California: 47.5% of this county speaks Spanish.
- EQRoy / Shutterstock
Share of the population that speaks only English: 45.9%
Total population (over age 5): 400,322
Las Cruces, New Mexico: 49.6% of this city speaks Spanish.
Share of the population that speaks only English: 48.3%
Total population (over age 5): 199,100
Deming, New Mexico: 50% of the population speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 48.6%
Total population (over age 5): 22,523
Española, New Mexico: 50.6% of the population speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 38.8%
Total population (over age 5): 36,772
Othello, Washington: 51.3% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 45.1%
Total population (over age 5): 17,276
Uvalde, Texas: 51.5% of this city speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 47.7%
Total population (over age 5): 24,887
Hereford, Texas: 51.9% of this city speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 47.4%
Total population (over age 5): 17,232
Yuma, Arizona: 51.9% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Cheri Alguir/Shutterstock
Share of the population that speaks only English: 46.2%
Total population (over age 5): 18,9176
Liberal, Kansas: 53.6% of the area speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 41.%
Total population (over age 5): 20,871
Las Vegas, New Mexico: 54.7% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 42.6%
Total population (over age 5): 26,812
Raymondville, Texas: 58.7% of the area speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 40.4%
Total population (over age 5): 20,442
Pecos, Texas: 61.2% of the city speaks Spanish.
- TripAdvisor / Latta
Share of the population that speaks only English: 37.3%
Total population (over age 5): 13,869
Del Rio, Texas: 67.2% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 31.6%
Total population (over age 5): 44,777
El Paso, Texas: 69.7% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Wikimedia Commons
Share of the population that speaks only English: 28.2%
Total population (over age 5): 772,589
Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas: 72.5% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 26.6%
Total population (over age 5): 38,4007
El Centro, California: 74.6% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Cbl62/Wikimedia Commons
Share of the population that speaks only English: 23.9%
Total population (over age 5): 164,834
Nogales, Arizona: 77.6% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 21.4%
Total population (over age 5): 43,062
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas: 83.2% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 15.7%
Total population (over age 5): 759,143
Zapata, Texas: 89.7% of the area speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 9.6%
Total population (over age 5): 12,969
Laredo, Texas: 90% of the city speaks Spanish.
Share of the population that speaks only English: 9.4%
Total population (over age 5): 242,931
Eagle Pass, Texas: 92.2% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Getty Images
Share of the population that speaks only English: 6.9%
Total population (over age 5): 52,025
Rio Grande City, Texas: 96.3% of the city speaks Spanish.
- Flickr/PROLASZLO ILYES
Share of the population that speaks only English: 3.6%
Total population (over age 5): 56,972