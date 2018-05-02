FBI data reveals some of the lowest-crime cities in nearly every US state

Every year, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation releases crime statistics that it compiles from cities across the country. The most recent report looks at metro areas in 39 states (plus Washington, DC) with a population over 100,000 between January 2017 to June 2017.
The FBI has tallied the number of violent crimes committed in these cities, including murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Business Insider took these violent crime rates per 10,000 people to rank the cities with the fewest crimes in each state and DC.
There are caveats to this data. For one, not every state reported its crime data (including Texas), and some states, like Wyoming, do not have any cities with at least 100,000 residents. Others only have one large city with available statistics, which we’ve noted in our ranking below.
Furthermore, some cities have larger police presences than others, which could have skewed the data. Every city recruits its police force differently based on budgets, existing crime rates, density, and a number of other complex socioeconomic factors (like the area’s racial makeup). For example, according to another recent FBI report, Washington, DC and Baltimore, Maryland are the most heavily policed American cities, with 63 officers and 47 officers per 10,000 residents respectively. For comparison, Newport, Delaware has just nine police officers per 10,000 residents.
The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan policy institute at the NYU School of Law, reports that overall crime rates in the nation’s 30 largest cities remain at or near historic lows.
Check out the ranking below:
40. Baltimore, Maryland, had 98.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Note: Baltimore is the only city in Maryland with more than 100,000 residents.
39. Little Rock, Arkansas had 87.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Note: Little Rock is the only city in Arkansas with more than 100,000 residents.
38. Anchorage, Alaska, had 57.0 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Note: Anchorage is the only city in Alaska with more than 100,000 residents.
37. Washington, DC, had 45.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
36. Montgomery, Alabama, had 32.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
35. Manchester, New Hampshire, had 31.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Note: Manchester is the only city in New Hampshire with more than 100,000 residents.
34. Las Vegas, Nevada had 30.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
33. Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had 29.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
32. Independence, Missouri had 29.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
31. Lafayette, Louisiana, had 27.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
30. Billings, Montana, had 24.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Note: Billings is the only city in Montana with more than 100,000 residents.
29. Allentown, Pennsylvania had 24.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
28. Providence, Rhode Island, had 24.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Note: Providence is the only city in Rhode Island with more than 100,000 residents.
27. Columbus, Ohio, had 23.8 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
26. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had 22.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Note: Sioux Falls is the only city in South Dakota with more than 100,000 residents.
25. Fort Wayne, Indiana had 17.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
24. Kenosha, Wisconsin, had 17.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
23. Fargo, North Dakota, had 17.5 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Note: Fargo is the only city in North Dakota with more than 100,000 residents.
22. Lincoln, Nebraska, had 17.2 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
21. Lexington, Kentucky, had 17.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
20. Salem, Oregon, had 16.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
19. Charleston, South Carolina, had 13.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
18. Lowell, Massachusetts, had 12.2 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
17. Honolulu, Hawaii, had 12.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
Note: Honolulu is the only city in Hawaii with more than 100,000 residents.
16. West Jordan, Utah, had 10.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
15. Stamford, Connecticut, had 9.6 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
14. Olathe, Kansas, had 9.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
13. Sterling Heights, Michigan, had 9.4 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
12. Centennial, Colorado, had 7.5 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
11. Virginia Beach, Virginia, had 7.5 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
10. Rochester, Minnesota, had 7.0 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
9. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, had 6.1 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
8. Amherst, New York, had 5.2 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
7. Bellevue, Washington, had 5.2 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
6. Sandy Springs, Georgia, had 4.9 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
5. Port St. Lucie, Florida, had 4.7 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
4. Woodbridge, New Jersey, had 4.7 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
3. Naperville, Illinois, had 4.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
2. Surprise, Arizona, had 4.3 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
1. Irvine, California, had 3.2 violent crimes per 10,000 residents.
