22 US cities at risk of losing jobs because of the coronavirus

caption Atlantic City, New Jersey, is one of the cities that could be at risk of major job losses. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Brookings Institution published its report of which metro areas could be most affected by a coronavirus-related recession, using Moody’s Investors Service’s analysis of which industries might be hit the hardest.

Midland, Texas; Kahului, Hawaii; and Atlantic City, New Jersey, made the top of the list.

As businesses struggle during the novel coronavirus outbreak, 24.2 million Americans already worked in an industry at risk of seeing a major decline in employment in 2019.

As many businesses temporarily close and the majority of Americans are required to stay at home, many businesses in cities across the US could feel the economic effects from the novel coronavirus.

The US has confirmed about 41,000 cases of coronavirus across the country and 485 deaths.

Brookings Institution published a ranking of which US metro areas could be most negatively affected by the coronavirus, based on each metro area’s share of employees that worked in industries at risk of a decline in employment.

To come up with this ranking, Brookings used the Moody’s Investors Service list of industries most at risk of a decline in employment: mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and leisure and hospitality.

In 2019, 24.2 million of Americans, or 16.5%, worked in jobs that Moody’s labeled at risk.

Midland, Texas; Kahului, Hawaii; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Las Vegas, Nevada, were among the top five metro areas that could experience major job losses. Multiple cities in New Jersey, Georgia, and Texas made the top of the list.

With a large oil and gas industry, 42.5% of employees in Midland worked in one of the high-risk industries in 2019.

Atlantic City and Las Vegas both have large leisure and hospitality industries that could be negatively affected by businesses, hotels, and casinos closing during the outbreak.

The following 22 cities could see a large share of job losses. Each city on the list had more than 22% of employees working in one of the at-risk industries in 2019.

22. In Crestview, Florida, 22.3% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source BOB WESTON/Getty Images

24,910 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

21. In Honolulu, Hawaii, 22.9% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source emperorcosar/Shutterstock

107,701 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

20. In Casper, Wyoming, 23.1% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

8,953 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

18 (tie). In New Orleans, Louisiana, 23.3% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source John Coletti/Getty Images

127,618 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

18 (tie). In Daphne, Alabama, 23.3% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source GTD7/Shutterstock

17,606 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

17. In Farmington, New Mexico, 23.4% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Kara Grubis/Shutterstock

10,976 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

16. In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, 23.8% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

18,561 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

15. In Gulfport, Mississippi, 24.0% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

36,613 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

14. In East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, 24.6% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Mike Segar/Reuters

14,026 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

13. In Savannah, Georgia, 24.7% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

43,660 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

12. In Brunswick, Georgia, 26.0% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Michael Milner/Getty Images

11,146 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

11. In Orlando, Florida, 27.3% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

342,495 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

10. In Flagstaff, Arizona, 27.5% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Jacob Rushing/Getty Images

17,288 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

9. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, 29.2% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

48,179 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

8. In Houma, Louisiana, 29.3% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Mark Wallheiser/Reuters

24,560 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

6 (tie). In Ocean City, New Jersey, 29.7% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock

12,392 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

6 (tie). In Laredo, Texas, 29.7% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Shutterstock

30,500 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

5. In Odessa, Texas, 33.3% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

26,853 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

4. In Las Vegas, Nevada, 33.8% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

342,050 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

3. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, 34.2% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source f11photo / Shutterstock.com

44,227 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

2. In Kahului, Hawaii, 40.2% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Douglas Peebles/Getty Images

32,092 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.

1. In Midland, Texas, 42.5% of employees in 2019 worked in an industry that is considered at risk of employment because of the coronavirus.

source Joe Raedle/Shutterstock

46,618 employees in this metro area worked in one of the industries at risk of job loss from the coronavirus.