The 31 US cities that had the worst traffic in 2019 according to a study

INRIX, a transportation data firm, has released its yearly ranking of the most congested cities.

The organization measured the average amount of time and money that drivers lose by sitting in traffic across 43 countries and more than 900 cities.

INRIX found that, in 2019, the average American spent close to 100 hours in traffic, and lost nearly $1,400 because of it.

Boston had the worst traffic of any US city in 2019, followed by Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York. Los Angeles, known for its heavy traffic, took sixth place.

Even though the spread of coronavirus is emptying out the streets in some US cities, most urbanites still need to contend with traffic in one way or another.

Transportation analytics outfit INRIX released its annual study of the most congested cities in the world on Monday, quantifying just how much inner-city congestion affects commuters in more than 900 cities across 43 countries.

INRIX ranked urban areas in the US-based on the amount of time and money drivers lost to congestion in 2019. The firm found that the average American lost $1,377 and 99 hours sitting in traffic last year. Moreover, INRIX noted that from 2017 to 2019 the average time Americans lost to traffic increased by two hours.

Bogota, Colombia took the prize of the most congested city in the world, with drivers spending an average of 191 hours in traffic in 2019.

Scroll down to learn which cities are the most congested in the US.

31. Boulder, Colorado

caption Boulder, CO. source Jeff Zehnder/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 37 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $548

30. San Antonio, Texas

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 39 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $577

29. Detroit, Michigan

caption Detroit, MI. source Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 39 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $577

28. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

caption Milwaukee, WI. source Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 41 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $607

27. Columbus, Ohio

caption Columbus, OH. source Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 43 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $636

26. Cleveland, Ohio

caption Cleveland, OH. source Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 44 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $651

25. San Juan, Puerto Rico

caption San Juan, PR. source Mikolajn/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 46 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $681

24. Charlotte, North Carolina

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 49 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $725

23. Minneapolis, Minnesota

caption Minneapolis, MN. source Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 52 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $770

22. Hartford, Connecticut

caption Hartford, CT. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 61 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $903

21. Denver, Colorado

caption Denver, CO. source Shutterstock/Nicholas Courtney

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 63 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $932

20. Dallas, Texas

caption Dallas, TX. source kan_khampanya/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 63 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $932

19. Sacramento, California

caption Sacramento, CA. source Toribio93/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 64 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $947

18. Austin, Texas

caption Austin, TX. source Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 69 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,021

17. San Diego, California

caption San Diego, CA. source Reuters/Mike Blake

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 70 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,036

16. Providence, Rhode Island

caption Providence, RI. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 70 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,036

15. Stamford, Connecticut

caption Stamford, CT. source Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 74 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,095

14. Seattle, Washington

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 74 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,095

13. New Orleans, Louisiana

caption New Orleans, LA. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 79 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,169

12. Miami, Florida

caption Miami, FL. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 81 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,199

11. Houston, Texas

caption Houston, TX. source Duy Do/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 81 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,199

10. Atlanta, Georgia

caption Atlanta, GA. source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 82 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,214

9. Baltimore, Maryland

caption Baltimore, MD. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 84 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,243

8. Portland, Oregon

caption Portland, OR. source Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 89 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,317

7. San Francisco, California

caption San Francisco, CA. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 97 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,436

6. Los Angeles, California

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 103 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,524

5. Washington, D.C.

caption Washington, DC. source REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 124 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,835

4. New York City, New York

caption New York City, NY. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 140 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $2,072

3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 142 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $2,102

2. Chicago, Illinois

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 145 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $2,146

1. Boston, Massachusetts

caption Boston, MA. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 149 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $2,205