NYC landlords were caught renting out ‘micro rooms’ for $600 a month. Here are 7 places in the US where you can legally rent an apartment for that much — or less.

Libertina Brandt, Business Insider US
Three of the areas that made the list are in Pennsylvania, including Johnstown (pictured above).

Three of the areas that made the list are in Pennsylvania, including Johnstown (pictured above).
Shutterstock

In August, two Manhattan landlords were caught renting out illegal sub-units with no windows, sprinklers, or fire-safety systems. In one of the illegal apartments, the ceilings were reported to be just 4.5 to 6 feet tall.

Gothamist reports that the tiny spaces were being rented out for $600 a month.

Read more: A Manhattan landlord is facing nearly $145,000 in fines for splitting up a condo horizontally to build 9 illegal micro-units that resemble a scene in ‘Being John Malkovich’

Given that New York City is home to one of America’s most expensive rental markets, it’s no surprise that even illegal micro-apartments will cost renters a pretty penny. In fact, one year’s worth of the average legal rent in Manhattan ($2,980 for a one-bedroom, as of June 2019) is more than three-quarters of the country’s average annual salary, which is $47,060.

But not every American city is this outrageously expensive.

With the help of Zillow, Business Insider compiled a list of cities where you can legally rent a real apartment – windows included! – for less than $600 a month. Of the 36 cities Zillow provided, Business Insider has listed the seven largest in terms of population. Population data for each city was collected from Niche, a ranking and review site.

Keep reading for a list of places in the US where the median monthly rent is less than $600, ranked from the most to the least expensive.

Tarboro, North Carolina: The median rent in Tarboro is $598.

View of main street in Tarboro.
Indy Beetle/Wikimedia Commons

Population: 11,038

Coal Township, Pennsylvania: The median rent in Coal is $593.

Susquehanna River from the Shikellamy State Park, about 30 minutes from Coal Township.
Jakec/Wikimedia Commons

Population: 10,432

Sharon, Pennsylvania: The median rent in Sharon is $590.

An image from inside Buhl Park, which is located right outside of Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Google Maps

Population: 13,505

Danville, Illinois: The median rent in Danville is $574.

A lake in Danville.
Shutterstock

Population: 31,765

Johnstown, Pennsylvania: The median rent in Johnstown is $569.

Shutterstock

Population: 19,967

Bluefield, West Virginia: The median rent in Bluefield is $553.

Shutterstock

Population: 10,144

Charleston, Illinois: The median rent in Charleston is $546.

Getty Images

Population: 21,202