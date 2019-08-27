NYC landlords were caught renting out ‘micro rooms’ for $600 a month. Here are 7 places in the US where you can legally rent an apartment for that much — or less.

caption Three of the areas that made the list are in Pennsylvania, including Johnstown (pictured above). source Shutterstock

In August, two Manhattan landlords were caught renting out illegal micro-apartments for $600 a month.

Zillow provided Business Insider with a list of 36 US cities where you can legally rent an actual apartment for that much (or less).

Of those 36 cities, Business Insider narrowed it down to a list of the largest seven, in terms of population.

In August, two Manhattan landlords were caught renting out illegal sub-units with no windows, sprinklers, or fire-safety systems. In one of the illegal apartments, the ceilings were reported to be just 4.5 to 6 feet tall.

Gothamist reports that the tiny spaces were being rented out for $600 a month.

Given that New York City is home to one of America’s most expensive rental markets, it’s no surprise that even illegal micro-apartments will cost renters a pretty penny. In fact, one year’s worth of the average legal rent in Manhattan ($2,980 for a one-bedroom, as of June 2019) is more than three-quarters of the country’s average annual salary, which is $47,060.

But not every American city is this outrageously expensive.

With the help of Zillow, Business Insider compiled a list of cities where you can legally rent a real apartment – windows included! – for less than $600 a month. Of the 36 cities Zillow provided, Business Insider has listed the seven largest in terms of population. Population data for each city was collected from Niche, a ranking and review site.

Keep reading for a list of places in the US where the median monthly rent is less than $600, ranked from the most to the least expensive.

Tarboro, North Carolina: The median rent in Tarboro is $598.

caption View of main street in Tarboro. source Indy Beetle/Wikimedia Commons

Population: 11,038

Coal Township, Pennsylvania: The median rent in Coal is $593.

caption Susquehanna River from the Shikellamy State Park, about 30 minutes from Coal Township. source Jakec/Wikimedia Commons

Population: 10,432

Sharon, Pennsylvania: The median rent in Sharon is $590.

caption An image from inside Buhl Park, which is located right outside of Sharon, Pennsylvania. source Google Maps

Population: 13,505

Danville, Illinois: The median rent in Danville is $574.

caption A lake in Danville. source Shutterstock

Population: 31,765

Johnstown, Pennsylvania: The median rent in Johnstown is $569.

source Shutterstock

Population: 19,967

Bluefield, West Virginia: The median rent in Bluefield is $553.

source Shutterstock

Population: 10,144

Charleston, Illinois: The median rent in Charleston is $546.

source Getty Images

Population: 21,202