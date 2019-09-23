25 US cities where families are leaving in droves

- source
- New data from MagnifyMoney looks at the cities where the most American families with children are choosing to leave.
- Some of the biggest and most expensive US cities like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago took the top spots, with over 20,000 families leaving each city between 2016 and 2017.
- However, other smaller cities also found families leaving, like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Bridgeport, Connecticut.
The number of families moving away says a lot about a city. In these 25 US cities, families are choosing to move elsewhere, according to new data collected by MagnifyMoney.
Looking at US Census bureau migration records for 2016 and 2017, the cities were ranked by the net mobility, or the number of families moving out minus the number of families moving in. For the purpose of this list, MagnifyMoney only considered households with children under the age of 18.
The cities with the highest population moving out were large cities including New York and Los Angeles. However, smaller cities also lost more families than they gained, with places like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Charleston, South Carolina; and St. Louis, Missouri all losing a few thousand families over the course of the year.
These 25 cities lost the most families between 2016 and 2017:
25. Fort Collins, Colorado
Over 1,500 families left Fort Collins, Colorado between 2016 and 2017, and rising costs of living there might be pushing some families to relocate.
Number of families that left: 1,565
Net loss of families: 1,060
24. Knoxville, Tennessee
Knoxville, Tennessee saw quite a few families leave, despite fairly affordable housing and costs of living.
Number of families that left: 3,581
Net loss of families: 1,074
23. New Orleans, Louisiana
Well over 2,000 families left the Big Easy between 2016 and 2017.
Number of families that left: 2,772
Net loss of families: 1,080
22. Salisbury, Maryland
Salisbury, Connecticut had many residents leave between 2016 and 2017.
Number of families that left: 1,801
Net loss of families: 1,119
21. Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky also lost quite a few families this year, despite being relatively affordable.
Number of families that left: 3,411
Net loss of families: 1,142
20. Amarillo, Texas
Quite a few families decided to leave Amarillo, Texas for other cities.
Number of families that left: 2,199
Net loss of families: 1,227
19. St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis might have relatively low housing costs, but families are still leaving by the thousands. That said, over 5,700 families moved to St. Louis in the same time period.
Number of families that left: 7,052
Net loss of families: 1,301
18. Portland, Maine
Portland, Maine doesn’t have quite as many people leaving as St. Louis, but it certainly has fewer moving in, making for a higher net loss.
Number of families that left: 1,808
Net loss of families: 1,312
17. Bridgeport, Connecticut
Bridgeport is falling behind the rest of Connecticut in terms of wealth, and many residents are opting to leave.
Number of families that left: 4,543
Net loss of families: 1,326
16. Cape Coral and Fort Meyers, Florida
Costs are on the rise in the beach cities of Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Florida.
Number of families that left: 2,810
Net loss of families: 1,345
15. Hawaii
Hawaiian cities are getting increasingly expensive, and some families are saying goodbye to the Aloha State.
Number of families that left: 6,612
Net loss of families: 1,353
14. Charleston, South Carolina
Families are leaving this picturesque, coastal southern city by the thousands.
Number of families that left: 4,007
Net loss of families: 1,392
13. Albany, New York
While upstate New York is still relatively affordable for families, many are choosing to leave.
Number of families that left: 2,782
Net loss of families: 1,406
12. San Jose, California
Skyrocketing costs in San Jose are causing many families to leave.
Number of families that left: 7,545
Net loss of families: 1,702
11. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is changing quickly, and becoming more expensive thanks to a recent tech boom.
Number of families that left: 5,713
Net loss of families: 1,774
10. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee families are leaving this Wisconsin city in large numbers.
Number of families that left: 4,256
Net loss of families: 2,097
9. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque residents are leaving quicker than they’re coming.
Number of families that left: 3,986
Net loss of families: 2,328
8. Seattle, Washington
Seattle residents are facing high costs of living, leaving many families to look for opportunities elsewhere.
Number of families that left: 13,667
Net loss of families: 2,445
7. San Diego, California
San Diego, California residents face high costs of living and expensive housing and rental markets.
Number of families that left: 13,736
Net loss of families: 3,384
6. Miami, Florida
Miami, Florida’s housing market is becoming rather unaffordable, which might contribute to the high number of families leaving.
Number of families that left: 14,523
Net loss of families: 4,712
5. Washington DC
Number of families that left: 19,932
Net loss of families: 5,596
4. San Francisco, California
San Francisco residents are seeing some of the highest costs of living in the US, and many families are deciding to leave.
Number of families that left: 15,490
Net loss of families: 8,713
3. Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois lost over 22,000 families over the course of a year.
Number of families that left: 22,400
Net loss of families: 10,549
2. Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles is expensive for many families, and in just one year, about 28,000 decided to move elsewhere.
Number of families that left: 28,642
Net loss of families: 14,754
1. New York, New York
Let’s face it: New York City isn’t cheap. It’s no wonder that many New Yorkers are choosing to move out of the city to raise a family.
Number of families that left: 38,118
Net loss of families: 24,969