The 10 big US cities where parents work the hardest

caption A new report from Fabric Insurance Agency ranked the 10 US cities in which parents work the hardest. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota, Wisconsin came in at No. 1. source Getty

A new report from Fabric Insurance Agency ranked the 10 big US cities in which parents work the hardest, and Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota, Wisconsin came in at No. 1.

The report considered employment rates, average number of children in households, and the amount of time spent working and commuting.

The number of US households in which both parents work outside of the home jumped to 46% in 2015, up from 31% in 1970, according to the Pew Research Center.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Being a parent is inarguably the most difficult job in the world. Moms and dads have to be on 24/7 and must constantly evolve with their children’s ever-changing needs.

It’s gotten even more challenging in recent decades, with more parents than ever making the decision to get jobs outside of the home. The number of US households in which both parents work jumped to 46% in 2015, up from 31% in 1970, according to the Pew Research Center.

While it’s certainly not a competition, we now have a ranking of the 10 big US cities that are home to the hardest-working parents.

The list comes from a study published by Fabric Insurance Agency, a family life insurance company. (Of course, this report only takes into account those who have jobs outside of the home, because who could ever quantify time and energy spent cleaning spit up, warming bottles, and coordinating soccer practices and playdates?)

The report based its results on time spent working and commuting, employment rates, and number of children under 18 in households.

10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

caption North Texas is notorious for its traffic congestion. source Getty

On average, parents in Dallas-Fort Worth-Washington, Texas work and commute 46.6 hours per week. (The area is notorious for its traffic congestion, and drivers in North Texas spend the equivalent of three days on the roads, according to NBCDFW.) In this major economic center, 67.4% of parents are employed full time. Some of the area’s biggest employers include American Airlines and Lockheed Martin.

9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

caption The low unemployment rate in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado is attributed to the city’s varied and growing industries. source Getty

Parents in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado spend 45.5 hours per week working and commuting. Here, 66.8% of parents are employed full time. The city’s high employment rate is attributed to Denver’s varied industries.

8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

caption Several Fortune 500 companies, including Coca-Cola, UPS, and Delta, are based in Atlanta. source Getty

Parents, on average, work and commute a total of 47 hours per week in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia. Here, 67.2% of parents are employed full time. Several Fortune 500 companies, including Coca-Cola, UPS, and Delta, are based in Atlanta.

7. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

caption In Austin-Round Rock, Texas, 67.7% of parens are employed full time. Facebook, Google, and Dell each has offices in Austin. source Getty

Parents, on average, work and commute 46.3 hours per week in Austin-Round Rock, Texas. (Facebook, Google, and Dell, each has offices in Austin). Here, 67.7% of parents are employed full time and one in five parents is not employed, which suggests a “conscious choice to prioritize home life over work,” according to Fabric.

6. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana

caption Indianapolis is home to the largest children’s museum in the world. source Getty

Home to the biggest children’s museum in the world, Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana is definitely family friendly, but parents here also put in a lot of time working. Here, 67.8% of parents are employed and spend 46.3 hours per week working and commuting to their jobs.

5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

caption At 47.2 hours per week, parents in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, spend more time working and commuting than parents in any other city. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

At 47.2 hours per week, parents in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, spend more time working and commuting than parents in any other metro area. Parents here also tend to have “slightly” fewer kids than the national average, which is why it didn’t get a higher ranking.

4. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland

caption Nearly 70% of parents in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland work full time. source Getty

Parents in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland have an average of 1.83 children, which is lower than the national average. But almost 70% of parents work full time. They spend 46.5 hours per week working and commuting to their jobs.

3. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin

caption Parents in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on average, have 1.95 children — higher than the national average. source Getty

Parents in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin work and commute the least amount of hours compared to parents living in other big US cities. They put in 44.7 hours per week. But because they have 1.95 children under 18 on average – higher than the national average, this puts them at a higher ranking on the list, since they’re doing more work at home. Here, 69.6% of parents are employed full time.

2. Kansas City, Missouri

caption At 1.96 children a household, Kansas City, Missouri has the most children under 18, on average. source Getty

In Kansas City, Missouri, 68.5% of parents work full time and spend an average of 45.6 hours per week working and commuting. At an average of 1.96 children a household, this metro area has the most children under 18.

1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota, Wisconsin

caption Parents in Minneapolis-St. Paul have 1.95 children under 18 on average here, which is higher than the national average. source Getty

In Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, parents on average work and commute 44.9 hours per week. This metro area has the largest percentage of parents who are employed in some capacity. On average here, parents also have 1.9 children under 18, which is higher than the national average. The Twin Cities region has a number of major employers, including UnitedHealth Group, Best Buy, US Bank,

Employment hubs like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles didn’t make the cut.

caption There are fewer families in cities like New York and San Francisco, which is likely why these employment hubs didn’t make the list. source Getty

This shouldn’t be all that surprising.

“People in cities such as New York and San Francisco get married later and have fewer children,” Dror Poleg, a co-chair at the Urban Land Institute, a real estate research firm, told Insider. “On a percentage basis, there are fewer families in these cities because many leave once they decide to get married or to have children.”