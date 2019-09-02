The 25 US cities where renters are becoming homeowners the quickest

- source
- A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, calculated the average time it takes for renters to become homeowners in the largest 100 US cities.
- The study measured each city on five variables, including the area’s annual rent and and the area’s average closing costs. The study assumed renters eager to buy a home are saving 40% of their post-tax, post-rent annual income.
- In the 25 cities where renters become homeowners the quickest, the estimated average time it takes to save is less than five years.
The road to homeownership for some American renters can be bumpy.
Depending on things like annual savings, income, living expenses, and local home values, some renters are able to save enough to become homeowners quicker than others.
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, calculated the average time it takes for renters to become homeowners in the 100 largest US cities.
The study measured each city on five variables:
- The median income for residents
- The estimated income tax rate for residents
- The area’s median annual rent
- The area’s median home value
- The area’s average closing costs
You can read more about the methodology in this study here. It assumes renters eager to buy a home are saving 40% of their post-tax, post-rent annual income.
These are the 25 cities where renters are able to become homeowners the quickest, in order of the longest to the shortest amount of time it takes to save for upfront home costs (which here includes both a 20% down payment and the area’s average closing costs).
25. San Antonio, Texas
Estimated yearly savings: $7,116
Upfront home costs: $33,027
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.64
24. St. Louis, Missouri
Estimated yearly savings: $6,777
Upfront home costs: $30,931
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.56
23. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Estimated yearly savings: $6,220
Upfront home costs: $27,926
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.49
22. Cincinnati, Ohio
Estimated yearly savings: $7,178
Upfront home costs: $32,045
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.46
21. Lincoln, Nebraska
Estimated yearly savings: $8,470
Upfront home costs: $37,526
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.43
20. Greensboro, North Carolina
Estimated yearly savings: $7,831
Upfront home costs: $34,562
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.41
T19. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Estimated yearly savings: $7,111
Upfront home costs: $30,968
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.35
T19. Dallas, Texas
Estimated yearly savings: $9,558
Upfront home costs: $41,595
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.35
17. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Estimated yearly savings: $7,995
Upfront home costs: $34,650
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.33
16. Wichita, Kansas
Estimated yearly savings: $7,009
Upfront home costs: $30,213
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.31
15. Buffalo, New York
Estimated yearly savings: $5,759
Upfront home costs: $24,759
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.30
14. Arlington, Texas
Estimated yearly savings: $8,680
Upfront home costs: $37,101
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.27
13. Indianapolis, Indiana
Estimated yearly savings: $7,244
Upfront home costs: $30,165
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.16
12. Kansas City, Missouri
Estimated yearly savings: $8,029
Upfront home costs: $33,232
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.14
11. Houston, Texas
Estimated yearly savings: $9,312
Upfront home costs: $38,189
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.10
T10. Fort Worth, Texas
Estimated yearly savings: $9,326
Upfront home costs: $37,421
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.01
T10. Garland, Texas
Estimated yearly savings: $8,928
Upfront home costs: $35,815
Estimated years to homeownership: 4.01
8. Omaha, Nebraska
Estimated yearly savings: $8,667
Upfront home costs: $34,630
Estimated years to homeownership: 4
7. Cleveland, Ohio
Estimated yearly savings: $4,372
Upfront home costs: $17,424
Estimated years to homeownership: 3.99
6. Memphis, Tennessee
Estimated yearly savings: $5,804
Upfront home costs: $23,044
Estimated years to homeownership: 3.97
5. Detroit, Michigan
Estimated yearly savings: $3,734
Upfront home costs: $14,407
Estimated years to homeownership: 3.86
4. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Estimated yearly savings: $6,993
Upfront homes costs: $26,214
Estimated years to homeownership: 3.75
3. Columbus, Ohio
Estimated yearly savings: $9,181
Upfront homes costs: $33,715
Estimated years to homeownership: 3.67
2. Irving, Texas
Estimated yearly savings: $12,247
Upfront homes costs: $41,015
Estimated years to homeownership: 3.35
1. Toledo, Ohio
Estimated yearly savings: $6,125
Upfront homes costs: $18,908
Estimated years to homeownership: 3.09