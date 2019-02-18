These are the 15 most congested cities in the US

caption Traffic in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The transportation data firm INRIX Research released on Tuesday its annual rankings of the most congested cities in the US.

The company measured the amount of time lost per capita in 2018 due to the difference between traffic at the busiest and least busy commuting times each day. Cities were ranked based on delays caused by congestion, adjusted for each city’s population. INRIX also measured the per capita and overall cost of congestion for each city.

Boston was named the most congested city in the US for the second year in a row. INRIX attributed the city’s congestion to its age, population density, and geographic characteristics.

These are the most congested cities in the US.

15. Baltimore, MD

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 94

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,315

Total cost of congestion for city: $1.3 billion

14. Austin, TX

source Philip Lange/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 104

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,452

Total cost of congestion for city: $1.2 billion

13. Houston, TX

source Stan Honda/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 98

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,365

Total cost of congestion for city: $3.8 billion

12. Miami, FL

source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 105

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,470

Total cost of congestion for city: $4 billion

11. Atlanta, GA

source Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 108

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,505

Total cost of congestion for city: $3.5 billion

10. Portland, OR

source Keep Smiling Photography/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 116

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,625

Total cost of congestion for city: $1.4 billion

9. Philadelphia, PA

source Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 112

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,568

Total cost of congestion for city: $3.3 billion

8. San Francisco, CA

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 116

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,624

Total cost of congestion for city: $3.4 billion

7. Pittsburgh, PA

source Melissa Ross/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 127

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,776

Total cost of congestion for city: $1.2 billion

6. Seattle, WA

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 138

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,932

Total cost of congestion for city: $2.9 billion

5. Los Angeles, CA

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 128

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,788

Total cost of congestion for city: $9.3 billion

4. New York City, NY

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 133

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,859

Total cost of congestion for city: $9.5 billion

3. Chicago, IL

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 138

Cost of congestion per driver: $1,920

Total cost of congestion for city: $6.2 billion

2. Washington, DC

source REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 155

Cost of congestion per driver: $2,161

Total cost of congestion for city: $4.6 billion

1. Boston, MA

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 164

Cost of congestion per driver: $2,291

Total cost of congestion for city: $4.1 billion