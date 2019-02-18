These are the 15 most congested cities in the US

- source
- The transportation data firm INRIX Research released on Tuesday its annual rankings of the most congested cities in the US.
- Cities were ranked based on delays caused by congestion, adjusted for each city’s population.
- Boston was named the most congested city in the US for the second year in a row.
The company measured the amount of time lost per capita in 2018 due to the difference between traffic at the busiest and least busy commuting times each day. Cities were ranked based on delays caused by congestion, adjusted for each city’s population. INRIX also measured the per capita and overall cost of congestion for each city.
Boston was named the most congested city in the US for the second year in a row. INRIX attributed the city’s congestion to its age, population density, and geographic characteristics.
These are the most congested cities in the US.
15. Baltimore, MD
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 94
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,315
Total cost of congestion for city: $1.3 billion
14. Austin, TX
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 104
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,452
Total cost of congestion for city: $1.2 billion
13. Houston, TX
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 98
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,365
Total cost of congestion for city: $3.8 billion
12. Miami, FL
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 105
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,470
Total cost of congestion for city: $4 billion
11. Atlanta, GA
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 108
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,505
Total cost of congestion for city: $3.5 billion
10. Portland, OR
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 116
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,625
Total cost of congestion for city: $1.4 billion
9. Philadelphia, PA
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 112
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,568
Total cost of congestion for city: $3.3 billion
8. San Francisco, CA
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 116
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,624
Total cost of congestion for city: $3.4 billion
7. Pittsburgh, PA
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 127
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,776
Total cost of congestion for city: $1.2 billion
6. Seattle, WA
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 138
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,932
Total cost of congestion for city: $2.9 billion
5. Los Angeles, CA
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 128
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,788
Total cost of congestion for city: $9.3 billion
4. New York City, NY
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 133
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,859
Total cost of congestion for city: $9.5 billion
3. Chicago, IL
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 138
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,920
Total cost of congestion for city: $6.2 billion
2. Washington, DC
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 155
Cost of congestion per driver: $2,161
Total cost of congestion for city: $4.6 billion
1. Boston, MA
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 164
Cost of congestion per driver: $2,291
Total cost of congestion for city: $4.1 billion