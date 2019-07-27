11 places in the US where home values just keep rising

caption Denver, Colorado. source Flickr / Geoff Livingston

SmartAsset’s analysis of home prices over the past 10 years show 11 metro areas where values are rising and don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Seven of the 11 cities on the list are in Texas or Colorado.

While the real estate market is always changing, there are always a few cities doing better than others and gaining value. These 11 cities and their environs are offering major growth, and very little chance of stopping anytime soon.

SmartAsset looked at data from the Federal Housing Administration on home values over time, comparing values in the first quarter of 1994 to their values 25 years later in the fourth quarter of 2018. They also looked at the probability that homeowners saw 5% or more in price losses in the 10 years after buying.

They’re not all major coastal markets – while mainstays like San Francisco and San Jose tied on the list, cities in Texas and Colorado also comprise more than half of the list.

SmartAsset found that the following 11 metro areas came out on top when considering overall home price growth and stability of that price over time.

11. Odessa, Texas

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 212%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 8%

10. Cheyenne, Wyoming

source Wikimedia Commons

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 170%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 0%

9. Houston, Texas area (The Woodlands, and Sugar Land, Texas)

source thierry dehove/Shutterstock

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 174%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 0%

7. Denver, Colorado ( including Aurora and Lakewood, Colorado)

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 279%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 17%

7. San Jose (including Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, California)

source Getty Images

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 357%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 19%

6. San Francisco (including San Mateo and Redwood, California)

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 357%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 19%

5. Bismark, North Dakota

source Ace Diamond/Shutterstock

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 204%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 0%

4. Fort Collins, Colorado

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 245%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 2%

3. Austin, Texas (including Round Rock and Georgetown, Texas)

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 242%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 0%

2. Midland, Texas

source Joe Raedle/Shutterstock

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 256%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 0%

1. Boulder, Colorado

source Flickr/Boemski

Home value increase over the past 25 years: 268%

Chance a home will lose 5% value in the next 10 years: 0%