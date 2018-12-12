30 questions from the US citizenship test that even Americans might get wrong

caption Newly naturalized citizens celebrating during a naturalization ceremony in 2013. source John Moore/Getty Images

In the past decade, more than 7.4 million individuals have become naturalized American citizens. To do so, each one of them had to take a civics test, which covers various topics in US history and government.

To pass the test, applicants must correctly answer six out of 10 questions, chosen at random from a pool of 100. The full list of questions and answers is available to the public, although hopeful citizens are reminded to learn the most current responses to queries, given that some responses may change over time.

Many of the questions are relatively easy – “In what month do we vote for the President?” – or straightforward: “What is the name of the President of the United States now?” But some are arguably tricky or surprising, especially if you didn’t pay attention in your history classes growing up.

Not to mention, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) encourages applicants to memorize the answers listed on its website, even if there may be additional correct responses to certain questions.

Test your knowledge below, but make sure you scroll down slowly since we’ve included USCIS’ recommended answers below each question.

What is one thing Benjamin Franklin is famous for?

caption A portrait of Benjamin Franklin, circa 1750. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Possible answers: US diplomat; oldest member of the Constitutional Convention; first Postmaster General of the United States; writer of “Poor Richard’s Almanac”; started the first free libraries.

What is the “rule of law”?

Answer: Everyone must follow the law; leaders must obey the law; the government must obey the law; no one is above the law.

The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the US Constitution. Name one of the writers.

caption Hint: One of the writers famously died in a duel, as seen in this reenactment. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Possible answers: James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and Publius.

Name one of the two longest rivers in the United States.

Possible answers: The Missouri River and the Mississippi River (the first and second longest rivers in the US, respectively).

Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the states. What is one power of the states?

caption Hint: A department of motor vehicles is a state-level government agency. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Possible answers: Provide schooling and education; provide protection (police); provide safety (fire departments); give a driver’s license; approve zoning and land use.

Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government?

caption Many federal government organizations are based in Washington DC. source Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Possible answers: to print money, to declare war, to create an army, to make treaties

The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words?

caption A woman holding the Constitution. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Answer: “We the People.”

Before he was President, Eisenhower was a general. What war was he in?

caption Major General Dwight D. Eisenhower before he became President. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

Answer: World War II.

Who was President during World War I?

caption The Every Man Remembered statue, designed to honor the servicemen and women who died in WWI. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Answer: Woodrow Wilson.

Who did the United States fight in World War II?

caption A colorized photo from World War II. source Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress

Answer: Japan, Germany, and Italy.

When was the Constitution written?

caption A copy of the Constitution once owned by former President George Washington. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Answer: 1787.

What does the Constitution do?

caption This one might be tricky because the USCIS lists three specific responses. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Answer: Sets up the government; defines the government; and protects basic rights of Americans.

How many amendments does the Constitution have?

caption Former President James Madison is known as the “Father of the Bill of Rights,” the first ten amendments to the Constitution. source National Archives/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Answer: 27.

What are two Cabinet-level positions?

caption The President’s Cabinet advises the President. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Possible answers: Secretary of Agriculture; Secretary of Commerce; Secretary of Defense; Secretary of Education; Secretary of Energy; Secretary of Health and Human Services; Secretary of Homeland Security; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Secretary of the Interior; Secretary of Labor; Secretary of State; Secretary of Transportation; Secretary of the Treasury; Secretary of Veterans Affairs; Attorney General; Vice President.

How many justices are on the Supreme Court?

Answer: nine.

Who is the Chief Justice of the United States now?

caption Here’s a challenge: Can you name all nine current Supreme Court Justices? source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Answer: John Roberts or John G. Roberts, Jr.

What does the judicial branch do?

Possible answers: reviews laws, explains laws, resolves disputes (disagreements), decides if a law goes against the Constitution.

How many US Senators are there?

caption Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. source Win McNamee/Getty

Answer: 100.

We elect a US Senator for how many years?

caption Senator Elizabeth Warren. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Answer: six.

The House of Representatives has how many voting members?

caption Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Answer: 435.

We elect a US Representative for how many years?

caption People vote at the Evergreen Recreation Center in Los Angeles, California. source Thomson Reuters

Answer: two.

Who does a US Senator represent?

Answer: all people of the state.

Name one right only for United States citizens.

Possible answers: vote in a federal election, run for federal office

What territory did the United States buy from France in 1803?

caption Hint: Lake Martin is in it. source Bonnie Taylor Barry/Shutterstock

Possible answers: the Louisiana Territory, Louisiana

During the Cold War, what was the main concern of the United States?

caption A nuclear missile parades before John F. Kennedy at his inauguration in 1961. source Public Domain

Answer: communism.

Name one state that borders Canada.

caption The Canadian flag. source Vaughn Ridley / Stringer

Possible answers: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Alaska

What was one important thing that Abraham Lincoln did?

caption The first authenticated image of Abraham Lincoln was this daguerreotype of him as U.S. Congressman-elect in 1846, attributed to Nicholas H. Shepard of Springfield, Ill. source Wikipedia

Possible answers: freed the slaves (Emancipation Proclamation), saved (or preserved) the Union, led the United States during the Civil War.

Name one war fought by the United States in the 1800s.

caption Which war is pictured here? source Wikimedia Commons

Possible answers: War of 1812, Mexican-American War, Civil War, Spanish-American War.

What is the supreme law of the land?

caption Hint: it’s a document. source Wikimedia Commons

Answer: the Constitution.

Why do some states have more Representatives than other states?

caption A map of the United States. source Google Maps/Strava labs

Possible answers: (because of) the state’s population, (because) they have more people, (because) some states have more people.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.