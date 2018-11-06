RANKED: The 25 colleges that make the most money from students’ application fees

- source
- A typical college application fee is around $50, but some schools charge up to $150.
- LendEDU analyzed data from the National Center for Education Statistics to create its latest report on colleges that earn the most revenue off students’ applications.
- Eight campuses in the University of California system – where the application fee is $70 – ranked in the top 25.
College is a huge financial undertaking, and the costs start racking up well before you enroll in your choice school.
LendEDU recently released its annual ranking of the colleges that make the most money off of student applications. The student-loan information site analyzed data from the National Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and reported how much revenue 500 American colleges and universities earn from application fees for the 2016-17 academic year.
LendEDU notes that the revenue figures are estimates based on the number of applicants and the school’s application fee. Some colleges offer discounted or waived application fees for need-based financial aid students.
The top of the list is full of blue and gold. Eight campuses in the University of California system – where the application fee is $70 and the number of applicants ranges from over 42,000 to 97,000 – ranked in the top 25.
Below, take a look at the top 25 colleges that earned the most revenue off student applications last year, ranked from lowest to highest.
25. Harvard University
Total applicants: 39,041
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $2,928,075
24. Purdue University (main campus)
Total applicants: 49,007
Application fee: $60
Projected revenue: $2,940,420
23. University of California, Riverside
Total applicants: 42,629
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $2,984,030
22. University of Washington, Seattle
Total applicants: 43,517
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $3,046,190
21. University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Total applicants: 40,822
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $3,061,650
20. Fordham University
Total applicants: 44,816
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $3,137,120
19. Columbia University
Total applicants: 37,009
Application fee: $85
Projected revenue: $3,145,765
18. San Diego State University
Total applicants: 60,834
Application fee: $55
Projected revenue: $3,345,870
17. California State University, Long Beach
Total applicants: 61,808
Application fee: $55
Projected revenue: $3,399,440
16. University of California, Santa Cruz
Total applicants: 49,181
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $3,442,670
15. Pennsylvania State University (main campus)
Total applicants: 52,974
Application fee: $65
Projected revenue: $3,443,310
14. The University of Texas, Austin
Total applicants: 47,511
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $3,563,325
13. Cornell University
Total applicants: 44,965
Application fee: $80
Projected revenue: $3,597,200
12. Northeastern University
Total applicants: 51,063
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $3,829,725
11. Stanford University
Total applicants: 43,997
Application fee: $90
Projected revenue: $3,959,730
10. University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Total applicants: 55,504
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $4,162,800
9. New York University
Total applicants: 60,724
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $4,250,680
8. University of Southern California
Total applicants: 54,280
Application fee: $80
Projected revenue: $4,342,400
7. Boston University
Total applicants: 57,441
Application fee: $80
Projected revenue: $4,595,280
6. University of California, Davis
Total applicants: 68,553
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $4,798,710
5. University of California, Santa Barbara
Total applicants: 77,112
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $5,397,840
4. University of California, Irvine
Total applicants: 77,816
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $5,447,120
3. University of California, Berkeley
Total applicants: 82,561
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $5,779,270
2. University of California, San Diego
Total applicants: 84,208
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $5,894,560
1. University of California, Los Angeles
Total applicants: 97,112
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $6,797,840