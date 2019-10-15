Harvard has produced more ultra-wealthy people than any other college in the world — but only 7% are women. Here are the top 20 US colleges with the highest proportions of female millionaires among their rich alumni.

caption Harvard University tops both the US and Global list of universities which have produced the most ultra high net worth individuals — but only 7% of them are women. source William B. Plowman/Getty Images

In July, Wealth-X released their 2019 report on which universities (both globally and in the US) have produced the most ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, here defined as those with a net worth of $30 million or more.

Harvard University topped the list, with nearly 14,000 UHNW alumni; however, only 7% of them are women.

Boston University holds the distinction of having the most female UHNW alumni, with Northwestern University ranking second.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In July, Wealth-X released their findings on which US colleges have produced the most millionaires.

The study focused on those alumni deemed to be ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, meaning those with fortunes of $30 million or more. The report analyzed the Wealth-X database of the world’s wealthiest people and used Wealth-X’s Wealth and Investable Assets Model to estimate the number of UHNW alumni and their fortunes.

The report concluded that globally, the US tops the list of nations with the most universities producing UHNW graduates. The top institution, both globally and nationally, is Harvard, which was found to have about 13,650 UHNW alumni – over double the amount of Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania, which respectively ranked No. 2 and No. 3 on both the US and global lists.

However, out of Harvard’s estimated 13,650 UHNW alumni, only 7% of them are women, compared to Boston University, where women make up 12% of that school’s UHNW alumni.

Read more: The top 20 millionaire-producing US colleges where most of the ultra-wealthy alumni are self-made

In addition, the Wealth-X study found that while the majority of UHNW women on the list are considered to be “self-made,” more of them, compared to their male counterparts, obtained their wealth through inheritance, or a combination of inherited wealth and self-made efforts. For example, 43% New York University’s UHNW women inherited their wealth, compared to only 8% of that school’s UHNW men.

Keep reading to find out which American universities have the most women among their UHNW alumni.

University of Notre Dame

source Courtesy of Gensler

University of Notre Dame has 2,085 UHNW alumni. Only 4% are women.

University of Pennsylvania

source University of Pennsylvania/Facebook

The University of Pennsylvania ranks No. 3 on both the US and global lists of institutions with the highest UHNW individuals, with an estimated 5,575. Women comprise only 5% of that number.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology has 2,785 UHNW alumni, with women comprising 5%.

University of Michigan

source Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

University of Michigan has 1,970 UHNW alumni. Only 5% are women.

The University of Texas at Austin

source Jon Herskovitz/Reuters

The University of Texas at Austin has 2,195 UHNW alumni; only 5% are women.

Cornell University

source Lewis Liu/Shutterstock

Cornell University has 2,245 UHNW alumni, with women comprising only 5%.

University of Chicago

source Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock

The University of Chicago has 2,405 UHNW alumni. Of those ultra-wealthy individuals, only 6% are women.

Princeton University

source Eduardo Munez/Reuters

Princeton University has 2,180 UHNW alumni, with women comprising only 6%.

University of Miami

University of Miami has 1,410 UHNW alumni; 6% are women.

Harvard University

source Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock

With 13,650 UHNW alumni, Harvard takes the top spot on both the US and global lists of universities with the greatest number of UHNW alumni. However, women comprise only 7% of the Ivy League school’s UHNW population.

Yale University

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Yale has 2,400 UHNW alumni, with women making up just 7% of that group.

Stanford University

caption Stanford University. source Hotaik Sung/Getty

Coming in at No. 2 on both the US and global lists, Stanford has 5,580 UHNW alumni, with women comprising 8% of their UHNW population.

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

source Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

UCLA has 1,945 UHNW alumni, with women making up 8% of their UHNW population.

University of Virginia

University of Virginia has 1,650 UHNW alumni, with women comprising 8% of their UHNW population.

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Berkeley has 2,385 UHNW alumni, with women comprising 9% of their UHNW population.

University of Southern California

source Harley Ellis Devereaux

The University of Southern California has 2,645 UHNW alumni. Women comprise 9% of their UHNW population.

New York University

source Megan Durisin

New York University has 3,380 UHNW alumni, with women comprising 10% of their UHNW population.

Columbia University

source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Columbia University has 3,925 UHNW alumni, with women comprising 10% of their UHNW population.

Northwestern University

source Anthony Ricci/Shutterstock

Northwestern has 2,725 UHNW alumni. Of that number, 11% are women.

Boston University

source Elijah Lovkoff/Shutterstock

Boston University has 1,640 UHNW alumni, with women comprising 12% of their UHNW population.