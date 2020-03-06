Here’s why one investment chief says consumer confidence is the most important signal for markets amid the coronavirus outbreak

source Tory Ho/Getty Images

As an gauge of consumer confidence, she’s also keeping an eye on the housing market, as it’s one of few areas benefiting from the current low-rate environment.

US consumer confidence is the top indicator that Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer for wealth management at Morgan Stanley, will be watching as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in the US.

“If consumer confidence collapses, it really doesn’t matter what the market does,” Shalett told Markets Insider in an interview. That’s because if consumers aren’t willing to spend, “then the earnings of a huge swath of S&P 500 companies are going to disappoint and that’s going to disappoint markets,” she said.

In late February, the consumer confidence index rose to 130.7 from 130.4 in January, according to data from The Conference Board. The slight jump was less than economists expected for the month, a concern as the US consumer is a cornerstone of the economy.

Markets have tanked amid panic that the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, will halt global growth. As cases spread around the world, the US is also bracing for an economic slowdown – on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve announced an emergency half-point rate cut to combat the impact of the virus.

But the Fed’s rate cut might have been the wrong move, as an epidemic presents a risk to public health, not monetary policy. Even though by lowering interest rates the Fed has made borrowing cheaper to encourage spending, it might not pan out if consumers are afraid to go out to eat or go on trips, according to Shalett.

For signs that the Fed rate cut is encouraging consumer spending, Shalett will be keeping an eye on the housing market, because it is “the most obvious beneficiary of the cratering in rates,” she said.

As investors have piled into safe-haven assets, yields on long-term US Treasury bonds have plummeted to new lows. The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage, which loosely follows the benchmark 10-year, fell to 3.29% this week, the lowest on record.

That’s a good thing for people looking to buy a home. It also gives current homeowners a chance to refinance their mortgage for a lower rate – this week, mortgage and refinancing applications spiked, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

But, coronavirus could have an adverse impact on the housing market going forward, if people become so worried about catching the virus that they don’t want to go out and look at new properties.

“The next few weeks are key in whether these low mortgage rates bring in more buyers, or if economic uncertainty causes some home shoppers to temporarily delay their search,” Mike Fratantoni, senior vice president and chief economist at MBA, said in a statement.