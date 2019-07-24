Facebook called out for failing to protect consumer privacy in new FTC filing

source Getty Images

Following the news that Facebook is being hit with a $5 billion fine over its handling of consumer data, the Federal Trade Commission published its formal complaint against the social media giant.

The complaint comes after a yearlong investigation by the FTC, and alleges that Facebook violated a 2012 order by being deceptive when it comes to its privacy settings and disclosures.

The complaint accuses Facebook of failing to adequately protect consumer privacy.

Following the news that Facebook is being hit with a $5 billion fine over its handling of consumer data, the Federal Trade Commission published its formal complaint against the social media giant, marking the conclusion of its yearlong investigation.

The complaint alleges that Facebook violated a 2012 order from the Commission by being deceptive when it comes to the way it protects consumer privacy and handles consumer data.

“This action seeks to hold Facebook accountable for its failure to protect consumers’ privacy as required by the 2012 Order and the FTC Act,” the filing says.

The privacy concerns stem from a policy Facebook instated in 2010 in which users who signed up for the app also agreed to allow the social media giant to share data about not just the user, but also his or her friends, with third-party app developers.

In 2012, following an FTC investigation, Facebook settled allegations that its practice of sharing data about a user’s friends with third parties was misleading, according to the filing. It also added a disclaimer to its Privacy Settings page alerting users that data shared with friends on the network could also be shared with the apps those contacts have used. But Facebook removed this disclaimer four months after the FTC’s order was finalized, as the document states.

Facebook stopped this practice of sharing friends’ data with app developers in 2015. But it whitelisted certain developers and continued to allow them to access data from the friends of users despite this policy change.

“Facebook also failed to maintain a reasonable privacy program that safeguarded the privacy, confidentiality, and integrity of user information, as required by Part IV of the 2012 Order,” the complaint reads.

Additionally, the complaint accuses Facebook of failing to properly vet third-party developers that have access to user data, inadequately enforcing its policies, terms, and conditions, and behaving deceptively regarding its use of consumer phone numbers.

The complaint comes as the FTC announced on Wednesday that it had slapped the social networking giant with a $5 billion fine over the way the company handles consumer data. It’s the largest penalty that’s ever been imposed on a company for violating consumers’ privacy.

See below for the full filing.

Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly stated that the filing was a new lawsuit brought against Facebook. This story has since been updated to reflect that it is the FTC’s formal complaint as part of its settlement with Facebook, which was announced on Wednesday morning.