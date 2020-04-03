A record 10 million Americans filed for unemployment in just 2 weeks, smashing expert forecasts. The blowout numbers suggest the pre-coronavirus US economy was more vulnerable than anyone thought.

source David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

The two-week spike in jobless claims suggests a coronavirus-fueled recession will be deeper than initially thought, and reveals several unforeseen weaknesses in the US economy that were already brewing before the crisis.

The government missed a key opportunity in not bolstering payroll aid and job retention programs, Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, said. Instead, its $2 trillion stimulus measure strengthens unemployment programs.

Crashing websites and inundated phone lines made it extremely difficult for newly laid-off workers to access unemployment benefits, she added. The infrastructure issues will likely drive outsized claim numbers for weeks to come.

Several small businesses hear help is on the way from the government, “but they don’t have the ability to wait” for funds to travel through government bureaucracy and complex bank networks, Warren Kornfeld, senior vice president at Moody’s, said.

Once the economy is ready to reopen, the strain on state tax revenue could quickly turn the governments into “anti-stimulus machines” as they slash spending and become a new economic burden, Shierholz added.

Back-to-back jobless claims records reveal several underestimated weak spots dotted throughout the US economy that were already destabilized before the coronavirus shutdown.

Data released Thursday showed a record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended March 28. The report followed a similarly historic spike the week prior, bringing the two-week surge to 10 million and trouncing all estimates.

All in, the flood of jobless claims equaled nearly a third of all of them made during the 2008 financial crisis, according to Bespoke Investment Group. The combined two-week total was also 82% higher than the consensus Wall Street economist forecast.

The unemployment rate will nearly triple to 9.6% by the end of April if those applying for unemployment benefits fail to find a job, according to Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust. The weekly increases stand to grow even larger, with states warning of backlogged claims as phone lines and web pages shoulder unprecedented interest.

Economists are now looking back at the pre-outbreak economy to see what went wrong and what threatens to halt a recovery. What some have found is that there were unstable conditions brewing prior to the coronavirus meltdown, leaving the economy vulnerable to a shock.

A weak response system

Even in the early stages of the outbreak, the government missed a key opportunity to protect workers, Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, said in an interview with Business Insider. The US could have followed European economies in propping up payroll and bolstering job retention programs, but it instead used a $2 trillion stimulus bill to strengthen unemployment programs.

“If employers still have their workers on payroll, they will be able to turn the lights back on and deal with the rush of customers [when demand rebounds],” she said.

Encouraging furloughs over layoffs is where the US could catch up. Such action is a “win-win,” Shierholz said, as workers can still apply for unemployment benefits and employers don’t need to scramble for new staff when the lockdown is lifted.

A rally also hinges on infrastructure improperly maintained before the public health crisis. Crashing hotlines for unemployment insurance already offered an example, Shierholz said, and the millions of workers losing healthcare as they’re laid off will exacerbate the coronavirus outbreak.

Low wages for many essential workers “reveal the way we value work” and will make filling those jobs harder in a recovery, she added.

Delays for critical aid, and too much debt

The government’s relief measure allocated billions of dollars to small business loans, but bureaucratic delays, bank dependence and firms’ comfort with taking on debt stand to dull the program’s efficiency, Tilley warned. The labor market’s rapid deterioration suggests even the most efficient loan pool would have arrived too late, he added.

The heightened strain is also quickly showing up in the nation’s credit landscape. Mass unemployment places a significant strain on the financial sector by driving up risk, Warren Kornfeld, senior vice president at Moody’s, said. A jump in credit cost could weigh on profitability and stifle business borrowing before federal funds reach lenders.

“A lot of small companies hear this will be on the way, but they don’t have the ability to wait,” Kornfeld said. “It will be too late for certain businesses. It can’t get to certain businesses fast enough.”

As the virus is largely expected to drag the country into a recession, early plans for an economic bounce-back reveal fragility in states’ budgets. Mass unemployment will drive a major decline in state tax revenues, leaving governments with no choice but to slash spending and turn into “anti-stimulus machines,” Shierholz said. Still, the issue is “easy to solve” if future federal stimulus sends adequate funding to state governments, she added.

The coronavirus’s sudden hit to activity “would’ve brought any economy, weak or strong, to its knees,” the director added. The biggest challenge is to ensure aid quickly reaches those who need it most while still working to contain the outbreak, she said.

“We’re used to recessions sort of unfolding … this is just not like that,” Shierholz said. “Every recession has its different flavor and the speed of this was just breathtaking.”

