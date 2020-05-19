Economic activity is starting to recover. Officially “reopening” actually doesn’t make much difference.

caption Dan Settle sits outside Chris’ Barber Shop as he waits his turn for a haircut in Lilburn, Georgia on April 24, 2020 source Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

US economic activity is recovering from the pandemic lows.

But states that are reopening early like Georgia and Texas are not seeing a significant boost compared to the rest of the US.

US economic activity is gradually starting to recover, says Goldman Sachs economist Blake Taylor.

It’s recovering faster in states that began to “reopen” earlier than others, but only modestly. And it was recovering faster than average in most of these states anyway.

Taylor’s chart below shows mobility data – the amount of time that people spend at offices, restaurants, stores, and transit stations. The black line shows the average for the US overall. The colored lines show activity in four states – Georgia, Texas, Colorado, and Tennessee – that reopened earlier than others. The diamonds show the dates the states began to reopen.

source Goldman Sachs

As you can see, activity bottomed in the first half of April and has been increasing everywhere since, even before the reopenings. And the reopenings have not yet significantly affected this trajectory.

