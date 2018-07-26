Authorities respond to emergency near the US Embassy in Beijing

source US State Department

Authorities in Beijing are responding to an explosion after one person detonated a device near the US Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, an embassy spokesperson said to CNN.

The individual was the only one injured in the incident and their condition was unclear, the spokesperson added.

The blast was heard from several blocks away at around 1 p.m. local time, The New York Times reported.

One witness said she heard the explosion and saw a cloud of smoke near where visa applicants stand in line outside the US Embassy, according to The Financial Times. The witness also reportedly said the area was under lockdown.

Another person said a woman was taken away by police after spraying gasoline on herself outside the US Embassy at around 11 a.m., according to China’s state-run newspaper Global Times. It was unclear if the incident was related to the reported explosion.

Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawle, who was reportedly at the nearby Indian Embassy, said he heard the explosion and described it as a low-intensity blast, according to Republic TV anchor Aditya Raj Kaul.

Unverified videos that appear to have been captured from the scene show smoke and law enforcement officials responding to an incident:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.