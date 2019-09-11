The US Embassy in Afghanistan was hit by a rocket just after the clock struck midnight on the anniversary of 9/11

caption An image of smoke rising over the US Embassy in Kabul early on Wednesday morning. source RAFI GHULAM/Reuters

The US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, was struck by a rocket in the first few minutes of the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Loudspeakers throughout the building broadcast the message “An explosion caused by a rocket has occurred on compound,” the Associated Press reported.

No one was injured during the attack, which came just after midnight on Wednesday.

Relations between the US and the Taliban took a hit on Monday after Donald Trump scrapped negotiations aiming to secure a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

A US serviceman was killed by a Taliban car bomb on Thursday, which Trump cited as the catalyst for the abrupt end to talks.

No one was injured, a nearby NATO mission told the AP.

A US State Department official told Radio Free Europe: “We can confirm there was an explosion near the US Embassy in Kabul. US mission personnel were not directly impacted by this explosion.”

Photograph of thick smoke visible in Central Kabul on 9/11 anniversary after midnight explosion. Still no details out on casualties or exact nature of the blast. US Embassy alarm bells did go off. Waiting for more details. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/nf2VWmMnAz — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 10, 2019

The news comes amid heightened tensions between the US and the Taliban, the insurgent group which rules over large swathes of Afghanistan.

US and Taliban officials were due to meet at Camp David, Maryland, on Sunday to discuss a peace process and a possible end to the US military presence in Afghanistan.

caption Donald Trump pictured on September 9, 2019. source Erin Scott / REUTERS

14,000 US troops remain in the country, a situation which has angered President Donald Trump. A provisional agreement to remove several thousand was reached between the US and Taliban in August.

However, on Monday Trump labelled the talks “dead” and cancelled the covert Sunday meeting, citing the death of a US serviceman killed by a Taliban car bomb at a Kabul NATO checkpoint on Thursday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Al Jazeera the US would suffer the consequences of axing the talks.

caption The US Embassy in Kabul. source Wikimedia Commons

“We had two ways to end the occupation in Afghanistan. One was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations,” he said.

“If Trump wants to stop talks, we will take the first way and they will soon regret it.”

The US invasion of Afghanistan began in November 2001 with the aim of defeating al-Qaeda and hunting down 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, whom the US accused the Taliban of hiding.

As many as 100,000 US troops were in Afghanistan at the invasion’s peak, and more than 2,400 have been killed.

caption US soldiers troops in Afghanistan. source REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

