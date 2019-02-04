Here’s what 10 famous US landmarks look like if you’re colorblind

caption The flowers in Skagit Valley Tulip Fields look different to people with color blindness. source Shutterstock/karamysh/Coblis

About 8% of men and 0.5% of women with Northern European ancestry have red-green color blindness, according to the National Eye Institute. Depending on the type of color blindness, they might see colors less vibrantly or not be able to see certain colors at all.

While being colorblind doesn’t tend to significantly hinder one’s daily life, it can make tasks such as reading color-coded charts, buying ripe produce, picking out matching clothes, and reading maps difficult. Travelers with color blindness might also find that they see famous landmarks differently.

We put photos of 10 US landmarks through an online color blindness simulator called Coblis to see what they would look like with different kinds of red-green color blindness.

Here are 30 photos that show what beautiful US destinations look like if you’re colorblind.

The Grand Canyon contains red and orange layers of rock with normal vision.

caption The Grand Canyon. source Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock

It’s one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

With protanomaly, it looks more brown.

caption The Grand Canyon with protanomaly. source Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock/Coblis

Protanomaly is a type of color blindness where red cone photopigments are abnormal and colors don’t appear as vibrant.

Protanopia eliminates most of the color differences.

caption The Grand Canyon with protanopia. source Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock/Coblis

Protanopia means that there are no working red cone cells at all – red often looks black and orange, yellow, and green all look yellow.

People come from all over the world to see the Skagit Valley Tulip Fields in Washington.

caption Skagit Valley Tulip Fields. source Shutterstock/karamysh

Last year, the annual tulip festival attracted people from all 50 states and 93 countries.

If you have protanomaly, the bright pink tulips appear more of a muted dusty color.

caption Skagit Valley Tulip Fields with protanomaly. source Shutterstock/karamysh/Coblis

With protanopia, the tulips blend in with the leaves.

caption Skagit Valley Tulip Fields with protanopia. source Shutterstock/karamysh/Coblis

It is hard to tell that these are tulips.

Yellowstone National Park’s Grand Prismatic Spring gets its colors from bacteria living around the spring.

caption Grand Prismatic Spring. source Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock

The water comes from a crack in the ground running 121 feet deep.

Protanomaly mutes the vibrant rings of color around the spring.

caption Grand Prismatic Spring with protanomaly. source Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock/Coblis

The different colors are still visible.

With protanopia, there’s no distinction between any of the colors.

caption Grand Prismatic Spring with protanopia. source Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock/Coblis

All of the rings look yellow.

The Wave in Coyote Buttes North, Arizona, became famous as a Microsoft desktop image in 2009.

caption The Wave. source Wikimedia Commons

Because of its fragility, the Bureau of Land Management only allows 20 people to visit per day as determined by a lottery.

The Wave looks more brown to someone with protanomaly.

caption The Wave with protanomaly. source Wikimedia Commons/Coblis

It’s less orange.

With protanopia, the Wave looks more yellow but the lines are still visible.

caption The Wave with protanopia. source Wikimedia Commons/Coblis

People with colorblindness can still see the effect.

New York City’s Central Park in the fall is bursting with brightly colored leaves.

caption Central Park. source Zoltan.Benyei/Shutterstock

Central Park covers 843 acres of land.

Instead of a mix of reds, greens, and browns, the leaves look yellow with protanomaly.

caption Central Park with protanomaly. source Zoltan.Benyei/Shutterstock/Coblis

It still looks like fall in New York City.

With protanopia, the trees look even more uniformly yellow.

caption Central Park with protanopia. source Zoltan.Benyei/Shutterstock/Coblis

It’s hard to tell the difference between colors.

Lava glows bright orange at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

caption Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. source Alexey Kamenskiy/Shutterstock

Visitors can get up close and personal with active, lava-burbling volcanoes.

The lava looks yellowish orange with protanomaly.

caption Hawaii Volcanoes National Park with protanomaly. source Alexey Kamenskiy/Shutterstock

It’s still visible.

Protanopia makes the lava appear a highlighter yellow.

caption Hawaii Volcanoes National Park with protanopia. source Alexey Kamenskiy/Shutterstock

People with colorblindness can still see the lava.

The Library of Congress in Washington DC features maroon accents and ornate columns.

caption Library of Congress. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world.

The maroon fades to a brownish-pink with protanomaly.

caption Library of Congress with protanomaly. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The yellow paint still looks the same.

With protanopia, the maroon paint looks grey.

caption Library of Congress with protanopia. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The red coloring disappears.

The Golden Gate Bridge is the defining landmark of San Francisco.

caption Golden Gate Bridge. source Travel Stock/Shutterstock

The Golden Gate Bridge is located along the Pacific Coast Highway.

People with protanomaly might see the bridge as a darker orange color instead of red.

caption Golden Gate Bridge with protanomaly. source Travel Stock/Shutterstock

It doesn’t stand out as much.

People with protanopia might see it as the same color as the grassy hills surrounding it.

caption Golden Gate Bridge with protanopia. source Travel Stock/Shutterstock/Coblis

The red bridge appears green.

Arches National Park in Utah is nature’s sculpture garden.

caption Arches National Park. source Andrew S./Shutterstock

The park contains over 2,000 stone arches.

The orange arches appear dampened with protanomaly.

caption Arches National Park with protanomaly. source Andrew S./Shutterstock

It’s not the same color of orange.

They look yellow with protanopia.

caption Arches National Park with protanopia. source Andrew S./Shutterstock

Colorblindness reduces the intensity of the arch’s appearance.

The iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign greets visitors to the Las Vegas strip.

caption Las Vegas strip. source Elnur/Shutterstock

The strip is home to some of the best hotels in America.

The sign appears more subdued with protanomaly.

caption Las Vegas strip with protanomaly. source Elnur/Shutterstock/Coblis

The red isn’t as bright.

With protanopia, it resembles a vintage sepia photo.

caption Las Vegas strip with protanopia. source Elnur/Coblis

