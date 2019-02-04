Here’s what 10 famous US landmarks look like if you’re colorblind

- source
- Two common types of red-green color blindness are protanomaly and protanopia.
- Protanomaly means that red cone photopigments are abnormal, and protanopia means that there are no working red cone cells at all.
- The colors of famous US landmarks appear muted to people with color blindness.
About 8% of men and 0.5% of women with Northern European ancestry have red-green color blindness, according to the National Eye Institute. Depending on the type of color blindness, they might see colors less vibrantly or not be able to see certain colors at all.
While being colorblind doesn’t tend to significantly hinder one’s daily life, it can make tasks such as reading color-coded charts, buying ripe produce, picking out matching clothes, and reading maps difficult. Travelers with color blindness might also find that they see famous landmarks differently.
We put photos of 10 US landmarks through an online color blindness simulator called Coblis to see what they would look like with different kinds of red-green color blindness.
Here are 30 photos that show what beautiful US destinations look like if you’re colorblind.
The Grand Canyon contains red and orange layers of rock with normal vision.

Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock
It’s one of the Seven Wonders of the World.
With protanomaly, it looks more brown.

Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock/Coblis
Protanomaly is a type of color blindness where red cone photopigments are abnormal and colors don’t appear as vibrant.
Protanopia eliminates most of the color differences.

Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock/Coblis
Protanopia means that there are no working red cone cells at all – red often looks black and orange, yellow, and green all look yellow.
People come from all over the world to see the Skagit Valley Tulip Fields in Washington.

Shutterstock/karamysh
Last year, the annual tulip festival attracted people from all 50 states and 93 countries.
If you have protanomaly, the bright pink tulips appear more of a muted dusty color.

Shutterstock/karamysh/Coblis
With protanopia, the tulips blend in with the leaves.

Shutterstock/karamysh/Coblis
It is hard to tell that these are tulips.
Yellowstone National Park’s Grand Prismatic Spring gets its colors from bacteria living around the spring.

Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock
The water comes from a crack in the ground running 121 feet deep.
Protanomaly mutes the vibrant rings of color around the spring.

Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock/Coblis
The different colors are still visible.
With protanopia, there’s no distinction between any of the colors.

Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock/Coblis
All of the rings look yellow.
The Wave in Coyote Buttes North, Arizona, became famous as a Microsoft desktop image in 2009.

Wikimedia Commons
Because of its fragility, the Bureau of Land Management only allows 20 people to visit per day as determined by a lottery.
The Wave looks more brown to someone with protanomaly.

Wikimedia Commons/Coblis
It’s less orange.
With protanopia, the Wave looks more yellow but the lines are still visible.

Wikimedia Commons/Coblis
People with colorblindness can still see the effect.
New York City’s Central Park in the fall is bursting with brightly colored leaves.

Zoltan.Benyei/Shutterstock
Central Park covers 843 acres of land.
Instead of a mix of reds, greens, and browns, the leaves look yellow with protanomaly.

Zoltan.Benyei/Shutterstock/Coblis
It still looks like fall in New York City.
With protanopia, the trees look even more uniformly yellow.

Zoltan.Benyei/Shutterstock/Coblis
It’s hard to tell the difference between colors.
Lava glows bright orange at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Alexey Kamenskiy/Shutterstock
Visitors can get up close and personal with active, lava-burbling volcanoes.
The lava looks yellowish orange with protanomaly.

Alexey Kamenskiy/Shutterstock
It’s still visible.
Protanopia makes the lava appear a highlighter yellow.

Alexey Kamenskiy/Shutterstock
People with colorblindness can still see the lava.
The Library of Congress in Washington DC features maroon accents and ornate columns.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world.
The maroon fades to a brownish-pink with protanomaly.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
The yellow paint still looks the same.
With protanopia, the maroon paint looks grey.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
The red coloring disappears.
The Golden Gate Bridge is the defining landmark of San Francisco.

Travel Stock/Shutterstock
The Golden Gate Bridge is located along the Pacific Coast Highway.
People with protanomaly might see the bridge as a darker orange color instead of red.

Travel Stock/Shutterstock
It doesn’t stand out as much.
People with protanopia might see it as the same color as the grassy hills surrounding it.

Travel Stock/Shutterstock/Coblis
The red bridge appears green.
Arches National Park in Utah is nature’s sculpture garden.

Andrew S./Shutterstock
The park contains over 2,000 stone arches.
The orange arches appear dampened with protanomaly.

Andrew S./Shutterstock
It’s not the same color of orange.
They look yellow with protanopia.

Andrew S./Shutterstock
Colorblindness reduces the intensity of the arch’s appearance.
The iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign greets visitors to the Las Vegas strip.

Elnur/Shutterstock
The strip is home to some of the best hotels in America.
The sign appears more subdued with protanomaly.

Elnur/Shutterstock/Coblis
The red isn’t as bright.
With protanopia, it resembles a vintage sepia photo.

Elnur/Coblis
