Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman says the US’s current $23 trillion federal debt is ‘not a serious problem’

source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman argued that the federal debt is not a “serious” hurdle for the American economy in a recent podcast interview with Vox’s Ezra Klein.

Krugman, also a columnist for The New York Times, credited low-interest rates and a strong private sector with reducing debt’s negative impact on the American economy.

“Now, I think we’ve largely come around to the correct view, which is that debt is just not a serious problem for the United States currently,” Krugman said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman argued that the federal debt is not a “serious” hurdle for the American economy in a recent podcast interview with Vox’s Ezra Klein.

Krugman, also a columnist for The New York Times, credited low-interest rates and a strong private sector with reducing debt’s negative impact on the American economy.

“For a long period of time, elites thought that debt was the greatest threat to the US economy,” Krugman said. “Now, I think we’ve largely come around to the correct view, which is that debt is just not a serious problem for the United States currently.”

The federal debt barreled now stands at just over $23 trillion, according to the Treasury Department. It’s the highest its been, even as the US economy continues undergoing a historic stretch of growth.

Krugman also laid out a three-part test on financing the proposals Democratic candidates have unveiled for the 2020 race:

Massive public investment like the Green New Deal can be deficit-financed, and the economist argued it would pay for itself in the long-run.

Modest social spending such as universal pre-K or a moderate expansion of health benefits should be paid for with taxes aimed at the wealthiest Americans.

Sweeping proposals like a universal healthcare system under Medicare for All require a fuller financing scheme as it would be a colossal expansion of government.

The federal government spent $984 trillion more than it took in tax revenue for the 2019 fiscal year, bringing the deficit to its highest level in seven years.

Usually, deficits shrink during periods of economic expansion as household income and corporate profits boost federal revenue and spending on social safety net programs decline as a result of more people finding jobs.

Some experts say the debt may not be such a serious impediment to growth in the short run. Marc Goldwein, policy director for the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told Business Insider last month that while the debt could lead to “slower economic growth” in the “medium or long term,” it doesn’t immediately stifle the economy.

“Just by the virtue of the fact that interest rates are lower, it’s certainly true that each dollar of debt is less than a threat than we thought eight years ago,” he said.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in January found that deficit-reduction isn’t as high on the minds of voters as previous years either. About half of Americans believed it should be a top political priority – 24 percentage points lower compared to the outset of President Obama’s second term in 2013.