US economy grows 4.1%, the fastest pace since 2014

caption Friday’s GDP number was expected to be strong, partly because exports surged as buyers stockpiled on concern that trade disputes would worsen. source REUTERS/Jim Young

The US economy grew in the second quarter at the fastest pace since 2014, according to a preliminary report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP), the total value of all goods and services produced domestically, rose at an annualized pace of 4.1%. Economists had forecast 4.2% growth.

A rebound in consumer spending from the first quarter served the biggest contribution to growth. Personal consumption increased by 4% in the first full quarter after President Donald Trump signed tax cuts into law. Business investment and government spending also increased.

Exports surged as expected. The Commerce Department had said earlier this month that soybean exports surged, as buyers stockpiled ahead of China’s forthcoming 25% tariff on the US.

“In one line: Looks great; won’t last,” Ian Shepherdson, the chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note. Many economists are doubtful that the economy can sustain a 4% growth rate, partly because of a years-long slowdown in productivity.

Trump had already hinted at a strong GDP report, again breaking with tradition of US presidents not commenting on major economic data pre-release.

“If it has a 4 in front of it, we’re happy,” Trump said during a rally Thursday at a steel plant in Illinois. A three-percent handle would be “okay,” he added. Trump also talked up the May jobs report, which turned out to be strong.

Besides Trump’s hint, there were other reasons why, in the second quarter, the economy was expected to accelerate from the upwardly revised 2.2% pace of growth recorded in Q1.

First-quarter growth tends to undershoot the rest of the year because of the so-called residual seasonality issue that stems from how the Commerce Department adjusts for calendar and holiday effects.

Friday’s report was based on preliminary data; the Commerce Department will release revisions over the next two months as it gets more complete data.

The report also showed that the US is now a $20 trillion-plus economy, the first time a country has hit that milestone.

