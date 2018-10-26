US economy grows at fastest back-to-back pace in 4 years, boosted by solid consumer spending

The US economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, boosted by consumer spending and business inventories.

Gross domestic product, the value of every good and service produced within the country, rose at an annualized rate of 3.5% and logged the best back-to-back quarters for the economy in four years.

Trade subtracted from US growth by the most in 33 years amid the tariffs imposed on goods from China and other countries.

The housing market was a drag on the economy for a third straight quarter as declining affordability slowed sales.

The US economy grew at a faster rate than expected in the July-September quarter, according to the Commerce Department’s advance report released on Friday.

Gross domestic product, the value of every good and service produced within the country, increased at an annualized rate of 3.5%; economists had forecast 3.3% growth according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The third quarter marked the strongest back-to-back quarters of growth for the US in four years.

A healthy jobs market with the lowest unemployment rate in 49 years, coupled with strong consumer confidence, supported consumer spending, the biggest driver of the US economy. Personal consumption increased at a 4% rate, the strongest since 2014.

Businesses also made a strong contribution to the economy as they stockpiled on inventories; this category tends to be volatile from quarter to quarter.

An expected area of weakness was housing investment, which shrank 4% and for the third quarter in a row. Much of the data on residential investment during the third quarter was weaker than expected. The volume of existing-home sales peaked last November and fell every month in Q3 amid affordability constraints and tight inventory.

US exports were another drag on the economy. According to Bloomberg, the slowdown from trade to the economy was the most in 33 years amid the dispute with China and other countries.

Companies outside the US had stockpiled on goods ahead of the implementation of tariffs, providing a more than one-percentage-point boost to GDP in Q2. But in August, for example, the US goods deficit with China jumped to an all-time one-month record of $38.6 billion without seasonal adjustments.

