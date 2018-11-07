Democrats are projected to flip the House in a rebuke of Trump’s presidency

By
Eliza Relman, Business Insider US
-

source
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

  • Riding a powerful “blue wave” of backlash to President Donald Trump, Democrats were projected on Tuesday night to take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.
  • Tuesday night’s results mark a comeback for the Democratic Party, which last held control of the House in 2010.
  • Democrats beat Republican incumbents with an energized and expanded voter base fueled by the anti-Trump resistance movement.
  • Democrats also ran the most diverse slate of candidates for the House in US history.

Riding a powerful “blue wave” of backlash to President Donald Trump, Democrats were projected to take control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday night in the midterm elections after eight years in the minority – a major blow to Trump’s power in Washington.

Just after 10 p.m. ET, multiple media outlets projected that Democrats had flipped a dozen red seats in all corners of the country, including in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.

Tuesday night’s results mark a comeback for the Democratic Party, which last held control of the House in 2010, and will fundamentally shift the balance of power in Washington.

Flipping seats in every corner of the country, Democrats beat Republican incumbents with an energized and expanded voter base fueled by the anti-Trump resistance movement. A surge in millennial and black voters, coupled with a deep gender gap, helped propel Democrats to victory in dramatically different districts.

And Democrats ran the most diverse slate of candidates for the House in US history. Women and people of color made up nearly 60% of Democratic House candidates.

Enthusiasm for Tuesday’s elections – exhibited in huge voter turnout – reached levels unprecedented in modern history with 28 states far exceeding (and some doubling) 2014 midterm turnout.