Jobs report misses as unemployment rate slides to near-18-year low

- The July jobs report showed that US employers added 157,000 jobs on net last month, fewer than economists had forecast.
- The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, towards an 18-year low.
US employers added 157,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released on Friday.
Economists had forecast that the jobs report would show nonfarm payrolls increased by 193,000 on net.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from 4% as expected, remaining near an 18-year low. The rate includes everyone looking for jobs, including those who are unsuccessful. Even though the rate has fallen so low, the pace of nonfarm-payrolls growth hasn’t slowed.
Average hourly earnings, a measure of wage growth, increased by 0.3% in July month-on-month, a 0.1 percentage-point gain in line with economists’ estimates. Year-on-year growth was unchanged at 2.7%.
“The important point is that there is no sign of overheating but that aggregate wages and salaries (jobs x hours x earnings) are growing at a brisk pace,” Neil Dutta, the head of US economics at Renaissance Macro, said in a note.
One important factor that drove economists’ forecast for a strong jobs month was that July was the low number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time. Initial jobless claims were near a 50-year low in the week the BLS conducted its survey for the jobs report, and haven’t added up to more than 300,000 since March 2015. Jobless claims are an early sign of mass layoffs in the labor market, since many people apply for benefits soon after they’re let go.
